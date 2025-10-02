The Week 5 schedule lived up to the hype, as we were treated to an incredible college football Saturday. Week 6, meanwhile, only features a handful of ranked matchups and a number of wide spreads for top teams.

That often means a bit of chaos is coming our way for those in the AP Top 25, as perhaps there will be some trap games that sneak up to bite contenders, but it also makes it a bit easier to shift our attention to the rest of the slate. There are some interesting games deeper down the schedule this week, and as always I'm here to help you fill out a robust card for the weekend that goes beyond just the marquee matchups.

Last week wasn't my best, as I started hot but whiffed in the evening to slide back a bit closer to .500 on the season. We're always re-evaluating and trying to get better, though, and it's time to get back in the saddle with 10 more picks for Week 6.

Last week: 4-6

Season total: 25-23

We'll start with a Friday night game in the Mountain West, and I am buying stock in the Jason Eck-led Lobos. They just rolled their rivals on Saturday and have to go on the road for a short-week battle, but the Spartans are not a team I'm particularly high on. Yes, they nearly beat Stanford last week, but the Cardinal were coming off a hellacious travel schedule and also are one of the worst Power Four teams in the country. I think the dogs will be barkin' this week, and the Lobos will pick up win No. 4 of the season. Pick: New Mexico +2.5

The Rams are officially on "Quit Watch" and there aren't many teams in the Mountain West less fun to face when you don't want to be there than San Diego State. The Aztecs are glad to rough you up and even coming off a 6-3 win last week, I think they'll cruise here against a Colorado State team that's struggled mightily in 2025. Pick: SDSU -6.5

12 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium:

You'll have to ask my colleague Tom Fornelli for the exact record, but when we see a service academy game, we take the under. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it, that's our duty as Americans. Usually these totals are in the 30s or low 40s, but these defenses have been so bad it's creeping up towards 50. I'm undeterred and will gladly take the under with a bit more cushion to start than usual. Pick: Under 49.5

Army at UAB

Army's defense is not good. They've given up an average of 31 points per game this season. UAB has never figured out how to defend the option, giving up an average of 38.5 points per game in their four matchups with Army and Navy since Trent Dilfer took over as coach. The Blazers have been scoring points this season though, and I expect both teams to have ample success getting in the end zone in this one. It's always a little scary taking an Army over this high because they can go on long marches, but I think they'll break off a number of explosives on the ground in this one to keep the pace up. Pick: Over 57.5

Washington at Maryland

Washington just got beat up by Ohio State in a hard-fought loss and now has to fly all the way across the country to face a Maryland team that's feeling good about themselves. The West Coast Big Ten teams have not fared well flying cross-country since expansion and I think the Huskies are going to find themselves in another close game in College Park. I'm not sure whether Malik Washington can lead the Terps to a huge win here, but I do think they keep things inside a touchdown. Pick: Maryland +6.5

Northern Illinois just played a 6-3 game with San Diego State last week and that was not exactly an outlier offensive performance. The Huskies are not explosive, and while we've seen the Redhawks in some shootouts, those came against Rutgers and UNLV, two teams that have played that kind of game against everyone. I expect this to be some good ol' fashioned midwest football with field position at a premium. We don't get as many totals in the 30s these days, but there's nothing quite like sweating out an under this low. Pick: Under 37.5

I don't have a lengthy explanation here. This is simply a situation where I cannot abide by Buffalo as a 9.5-point favorite against anyone. Give me the Eagles and the points, fully understanding that I'm backing an extremely bad football team on the road. Pick: EMU +9.5

No. 7 Penn State at UCLA

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium:

The Nittany Lions have to shake off a brutal double-OT loss and fly across the country to play a sleepy 12:30 local kick against a UCLA team that might have already died on the vine. I'm not sure how Drew Allar and the offense respond, but I fully expect the defense to show up as they have all season and make life miserable for Nico Iamaleava and company. I find it very hard to believe UCLA is crossing the double-digit mark in this one. Pick: UCLA team total under 11.5

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State

We saw last week what the formula is for Ohio State. They're going to lean on their defense and task Julian Sayin with one job above all else: don't make big mistakes. Minnesota is coming off a wild game with Rutgers, but I think that's a product of playing Rutgers and not indicative of this team being a suddenly explosive offense. This could be sweaty late, but I like this game to stay under the number in another solid, yet maybe unspectacular Buckeyes win. Pick: Under 44.5

Tulsa at Memphis

Memphis is steadily climbing the ranks of the Group of Six and they're still a couple weeks away from their first real test of the conference schedule. In the meantime, I think Ryan Silverfield knows that style points will matter for the Tigers, as evidenced by Memphis pouring it on last week against FAU. The Tigers have had some slow starts this season but tend to run all the way through the tape, and I think they'll look to light up the scoreboard again this week. Pick: Memphis team total over 37.5