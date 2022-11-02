will-shipley.jpg
Saturday's showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers could have major implications on who wins the SEC East. Both teams enter this SEC on CBS matchup undefeated and it's shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games in recent history. The Volunteers were unveiled as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, with Georgia ranked No. 3. The latest Week 10 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite at home. The Bulldogs are giving up just 10.5 points per game this season, while the Volunteers are scoring 49.4 points per game on average. 

Should your Week 10 college football bets include backing the Bulldogs at home? Or will Tennessee knock off the reigning national champions and pull off a shocking upset on the road? And which other Week 10 college football lines have value this weekend? Before making any Week 10 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 10: No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) cruises to an easy win at Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Tigers enter Saturday's showdown with a perfect 8-0 record thanks in large part to their efficient offense. Clemson is averaging 421.5 yards and 37.1 points per game this season. 

Running back Will Shipley has been Clemson's workhorse, recording 123 carries for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and now he'll look to dissect a Notre Dame defense that's giving up 129.1 rushing yards per game this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Shipley will average over 5.0 yards per carry against the Fighting Irish, helping the Tigers cover the spread well over 60% of the time. Plus, Notre Dame is just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games at home. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Auburn (+12) stays within the double-digit spread against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off several shaky performances in a row, including a blowout loss to Alabama their last time out. They also suffered a double-digit loss to Kentucky in mid-October and fell to LSU by 15 points in September. Mississippi State has not had much success in this series historically, losing 14 of the last 20 games. 

The Tigers have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. They have had some success against unranked conference foes this season, beating Missouri and losing to LSU by four points. Junior running back Tank Bigsby will allow Auburn to control most of the possession on Saturday night, which is one reason why the Tigers are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 10, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 10 (via Caesars)

See full Week 10 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-3.5, 47)

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4, 55.5)

Thursday, Nov. 3

UTEP at Rice (-3.5, 48)

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 61.5)

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College (+9.5, 48.5)

UMass at UConn (-15.5, 40.5)

Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 60)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia (+9.5, 59.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+38, 62.5)

Texas Tech at TCU (-10, 71)

Tennessee at Georgia (-9, 65.5)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-3.5, 50.5)

 Oklahoma State at Kansas (+3.5, 69)

Liberty at Arkansas (-14, 64.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

Alabama at LSU (+13, 58)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+3.5, 47.5)

Wake Forest at NC State (+3.5, 54)

UCLA at Arizona State (+10.5, 62)

