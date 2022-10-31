Every top team is having to start thinking about College Football Playoff implications, particularly teams that are facing other ranked opponents. No. 2 Tennessee will have plenty on its mind when it travels to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Vols have passed every test this season, but they are 9-point underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Georgia has won six of its seven games by double digits, so should you back the Bulldogs to cover with your Week 10 college football bets?

Several other teams will be looking to keep their perfect seasons alive on Saturday, including No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson. The Wolverines are 26.5-point favorites against Rutgers, while Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at Notre Dame. Which Week 10 college football lines have value on Saturday? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 10: No. 5 Clemson cruises to an easy win as a 3.5-point favorite at Notre Dame. The Tigers have already been on the road four times this season, passing every test. They are also in a nice scheduling spot on Saturday, as they had the week off following a win over then-No. 21 Syracuse two weeks ago.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while also rushing for 350 yards and four scores. Sophomore running back Will Shipley is among the best backs in the country, posting 739 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. They are facing a Notre Dame team that has already come up short against Ohio State, Marshall and Stanford, so the model recommends taking Clemson to cruise on Saturday.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Auburn (+12) stays within the double-digit spread against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off several shaky performances in a row, including a blowout loss to Alabama their last time out. They also suffered a double-digit loss to Kentucky in mid-October and fell to LSU by 15 points in September. Mississippi State has not had much success in this series historically, losing 14 of the last 20 games.

The Tigers have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. They have had some success against unranked conference foes this season, beating Missouri and losing to LSU by four points. Junior running back Tank Bigsby will allow Auburn to control most of the possession on Saturday night, which is one reason why the Tigers are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 10, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 10 (via Caesars)

See full Week 10 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Ball State at Kent State (-6.5, 62)

Buffalo at Ohio (+3, 58.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-3.5, 47)

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4, 55.5)

Thursday, Nov. 3

UTEP at Rice (-3.5, 48)

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 61.5)

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College (+9.5, 48.5)

UMass at UConn (-15.5, 40.5)

Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 60)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia (+9.5, 59.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+38, 62.5)

Texas Tech at TCU (-10, 71)

Tennessee at Georgia (-9, 65.5)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-3.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+3.5, 69)

Liberty at Arkansas (-14, 64.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

Alabama at LSU (+13, 58)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+3.5, 47.5)

Wake Forest at NC State (+3.5, 54)

UCLA at Arizona State (+10.5, 62)