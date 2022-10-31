USATSI

Every top team is having to start thinking about College Football Playoff implications, particularly teams that are facing other ranked opponents. No. 2 Tennessee will have plenty on its mind when it travels to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Vols have passed every test this season, but they are 9-point underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Georgia has won six of its seven games by double digits, so should you back the Bulldogs to cover with your Week 10 college football bets?

Several other teams will be looking to keep their perfect seasons alive on Saturday, including No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson. The Wolverines are 26.5-point favorites against Rutgers, while Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at Notre Dame. Which Week 10 college football lines have value on Saturday? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 10: No. 5 Clemson cruises to an easy win as a 3.5-point favorite at Notre Dame. The Tigers have already been on the road four times this season, passing every test. They are also in a nice scheduling spot on Saturday, as they had the week off following a win over then-No. 21 Syracuse two weeks ago. 

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while also rushing for 350 yards and four scores. Sophomore running back Will Shipley is among the best backs in the country, posting 739 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. They are facing a Notre Dame team that has already come up short against Ohio State, Marshall and Stanford, so the model recommends taking Clemson to cruise on Saturday. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Auburn (+12) stays within the double-digit spread against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off several shaky performances in a row, including a blowout loss to Alabama their last time out. They also suffered a double-digit loss to Kentucky in mid-October and fell to LSU by 15 points in September. Mississippi State has not had much success in this series historically, losing 14 of the last 20 games. 

The Tigers have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. They have had some success against unranked conference foes this season, beating Missouri and losing to LSU by four points. Junior running back Tank Bigsby will allow Auburn to control most of the possession on Saturday night, which is one reason why the Tigers are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 10, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 10 (via Caesars)

See full Week 10 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Ball State at Kent State (-6.5, 62)

Featured Game | Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KENTST
-250
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
BALLST
+205
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

Buffalo at Ohio (+3, 58.5)

Featured Game | Ohio Bobcats vs. Buffalo Bulls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OHIO
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
BUFF
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-3.5, 47)

Featured Game | Bowling Green Falcons vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BGREEN
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
WMICH
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4, 55.5)

Featured Game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NILL
-190
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
CMICH
+158
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

Thursday, Nov. 3

UTEP at Rice (-3.5, 48)

Featured Game | Rice Owls vs. UTEP Miners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
RICE
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
UTEP
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CSTCAR
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
APLST
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College (+9.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BC
+278
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
DUKE
-355
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

UMass at UConn (-15.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Connecticut Huskies vs. Massachusetts Minutemen
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCONN
-700
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
UMASS
+500
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 60)

Featured Game | Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WASH
-205
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o60
-110
BET NOW
OREGST
+170
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u60
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia (+9.5, 59.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UVA
+285
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
UNC
-365
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Northwestern (+38, 62.5)

Texas Tech at TCU (-10, 71)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
-355
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o71
-110
BET NOW
TXTECH
+278
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u71
-110
BET NOW

Tennessee at Georgia (-9, 65.5)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-345
BET NOW
-9
-110
BET NOW
o65.5
-110
BET NOW
TENN
+270
BET NOW
+9
-110
BET NOW
u65.5
-110
BET NOW

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-3.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PITT
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
CUSE
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

 Oklahoma State at Kansas (+3.5, 69)

Featured Game | Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KANSAS
+140
BET NOW
+3.5
-105
BET NOW
o69
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
-165
BET NOW
-3.5
-115
BET NOW
u69
-110
BET NOW

Liberty at Arkansas (-14, 64.5)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Liberty Flames
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
-600
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o64.5
-110
BET NOW
LIB
+430
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u64.5
-110
BET NOW

Texas at Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KSTATE
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
TEXAS
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Alabama at LSU (+13, 58)

Featured Game | LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LSU
+400
BET NOW
+13
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-550
BET NOW
-13
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

Clemson at Notre Dame (+3.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
+140
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
-165
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at NC State (+3.5, 54)

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NCST
+180
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
-220
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

UCLA at Arizona State (+10.5, 62)

Featured Game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UCLA Bruins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZST
+300
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
UCLA
-385
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW