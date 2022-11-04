The first College Football Playoff Rankings came out ahead of the Week 10 college football schedule and Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson were given the top four spots. But that's just a starting point for the playoff race and there's a lot more to be settled on the field, starting with No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup this Saturday. Despite the No. 1 ranking for the Vols, the latest Week 10 college football odds list the No. 3 Bulldogs as 8-point home favorites in this one.

No. 4 Clemson, meanwhile, is a 3.5-point road favorite against Notre Dame in the latest Week 10 college football spreads. No. 6 Alabama will look to gain some ground as it takes on No. 10 LSU (+13.5). Where are the best values in the college football lines this weekend? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 10: No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) cruises to an easy win at Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in seven of their eight games this season. Clemson currently features the 19th-ranked scoring offense in the country, averaging 37.1 points per contest.

Clemson's offense has been extremely efficient on 3rd downs in 2022, converting 48.4% of the time. Running back Will Shipley is a major reason for Clemson's success. The sophomore RB has rushed 123 times for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and now he'll face a Notre Dame defense that's giving up 129.1 rushing yards per game. SportsLine's model is projecting Shipley will average over 5.0 yards per carry against the Fighting Irish, helping the Tigers cover the spread well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Auburn (+12.5) stays within the two-score spread when it travels to Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers have lost four straight and fired coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week, leaving assistant coach and former Tiger running back Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach.

The players should be fired up to compete for him and the Tigers have kept every SEC game within two scores this season, with Georgia being the exception. Auburn has a respectable rushing attack and SportsLine's model is projecting a lower-scoring game that ends with a total in the 40s. That helps Auburn keep this one close as the Tigers cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

College football odds for Week 10 (via Caesars)

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College (+10.5, 47)

UMass at UConn (-15.5, 40)

Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 54)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia (+7, 60.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+38, 55.5)

Texas Tech at TCU (-10, 69)

Tennessee at Georgia (-8, 65.5)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-3.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+3.5, 69)

Liberty at Arkansas (-14, 64.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

Alabama at LSU (+13, 58)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+3.5, 47.5)

Wake Forest at NC State (+3.5, 54)

UCLA at Arizona State (+10.5, 62)