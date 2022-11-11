With a thudding victory over the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers last week, the Georgia Bulldogs took over as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings this week and now they'll head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Georgia is favored by 16 points on the road in the latest Week 11 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook as they simply look to hold serve until the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Meanwhile, No. 5 Tennessee will look to rebound at home against Missouri (noon ET, CBS) with a clear path to the College Football Playoff still open.

The Volunteers are favored by 20.5 points over Missouri in the Week 11 college football lines. Those are two of the four SEC matchups featuring double-digit spreads as Kentucky is favored by 18 over Vanderbilt and Alabama is favored by 12 on the road against Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Before making any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 11: Pittsburgh (-4.5) cruises to an easy win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers lost three of their first four conference games this season, but they are coming off a 19-9 win over then-No. 20 Syracuse last week. They were led by backup running back Rodney Hammond Jr., who rushed 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown against the top defense in the ACC.

The Panthers have a chance to become bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon, while Virginia is coming off its sixth loss of the season. The Cavaliers were without their top three wide receivers and their leading running back in their loss to North Carolina last week, and all of those players are questionable to play on Saturday. Pittsburgh has won five of the last six meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in seven of its last nine road games.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 TCU (+7.5) covers at No. 18 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Horned Frogs moved into the top four of the CFP rankings this week and now have an inside track on making the field if they can survive a couple of tough road matchups and the Big 12 Championship Game to close out the season.

The Longhorns present arguably the toughest remaining challenge on the TCU schedule as the No. 18 team in the country. Texas owns a 64-27-1 advantage in the all-time series but TCU has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with four wins in Austin during that span. Max Duggan has put himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation with 2,407 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions and the model predicts he piles up nearly 300 yards of total offense to help the Horned Frogs cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

College football odds for Week 11 (via Caesars)

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-6, 52)

Colorado at USC (-34.5, 65.5)

Fresno State at UNLV (+9.5, 60.5)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-20.5, 57)

Indiana at Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+3, 62)

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5, 63.5)

UCF at Tulane (-2, 51.5)

Kansas State at Baylor (-3, 53)

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5, 53.5)

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76.5)

TCU at Texas (-7, 65)

Arizona at UCLA (-19.5, 77.5)