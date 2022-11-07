The Alabama Crimson Tide will be looking to bounce back from a crushing loss to LSU when they face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. Alabama likely had its College Football Playoff hopes dashed when they lost to the Tigers in overtime last week. Ole Miss had its open date last week following a win at Texas A&M the week prior, but the Rebels are 11.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 11 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be backing Alabama or Ole Miss with your Week 11 college football bets?

Clemson is coming off a disappointing loss of its own, getting blown out by Notre Dame in a 35-14 final. The Tigers will try to bounce back when they host Louisville on Saturday afternoon as 7-point favorites in the Week 11 college football lines. Before making any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 11: Pittsburgh (-4) cruises to an easy win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers added another quality win to their resume last week, beating then-No. 20 Syracuse by 10 points at home. They are led by senior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has thrown for 1,737 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Israel Abanikanda has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and has scored 16 touchdowns, making him one of the top running backs in college football.

Virginia is trending in the wrong direction right now, losing five of its last six games. The Cavaliers have been at home the last two weeks, losing to Miami (FL) and North Carolina. They also lost to Louisville at home by 17 points last month, and their only home wins have come against Richmond and Old Dominion. SportsLine's model does not expect Virginia to turn things around at this point, which is one reason why the Panthers are covering the spread 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: TCU (+7) stays within the spread when it travels to Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have passed every test so far this season, winning all nine of their games. They beat four ranked teams in a row in October, so they are not going to be intimidated by this matchup as they continue their hunt for a Big 12 title and a possible playoff berth. Junior running back Kendre Miller led TCU to a win against Texas Tech last week, racking up 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Miller has now gone over the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 and is averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Texas has allowed more than 130 rushing yards multiple times this season, and the model expects Miller to have a big day on Saturday. His success is one reason why the Horned Frogs are covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

College football odds for Week 11 (via Caesars)

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Eastern Michigan at Akron (+7.5, 55)

Ohio at Miami (OH) (+1, 50.5)

Ball State at Toledo (-11.5, 51.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent State at Bowling Green (+2.5, 57)

Buffalo at Central Michigan (+2, 55.5)

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (PK, 52)

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis (-6.5, 62)

Georgia Southern at Louisiana (-3, 59.5)

Friday, Nov. 11

Eastern Carolina at Cincinnati (-5.5, 53.5)

Colorado at USC (-34, 64)

Fresno State at UNLV (+10, 58)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-21, 56.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+3, 62)

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5, 63.5)

UCF at Tulane (-2, 51.5)

Kansas State at Baylor (-3, 53)

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5, 53.5)

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76.5)

TCU at Texas (-7, 65)

Arizona at UCLA (-19.5, 77.5)