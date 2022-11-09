will-shipley.jpg
USATSI

The LSU Tigers pulled off a stunning upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday. The Tigers now control their own destiny in the SEC West, but they'll face a familiar foe when they travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Week 11 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list LSU as a 3-point favorite at Arkansas. However. the Tigers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven meetings in Arkansas. 

Elsewhere in the SEC, Alabama is laying 11.5-points against Ole Miss in the latest Week 11 college football spreads. Which college football lines should you be targeting this weekend? Before making any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 11 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 11: Pittsburgh (-4) cruises to an easy win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers added another quality win to their resume last week, beating then-No. 20 Syracuse by 10 points at home. They are led by senior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has thrown for 1,737 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Israel Abanikanda has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and has scored 16 touchdowns, making him one of the top running backs in college football. 

Virginia is trending in the wrong direction right now, losing five of its last six games. The Cavaliers have been at home the last two weeks, losing to Miami (FL) and North Carolina. They also lost to Louisville at home by 17 points last month, and their only home wins have come against Richmond and Old Dominion. SportsLine's model does not expect Virginia to turn things around at this point, which is one reason why the Panthers are covering the spread 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: TCU (+7) covers at Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are just one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football, but they're not getting much respect in this matchup. 

TCU enters Saturday's showdown averaging 43.1 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. The Horned Frogs are led by quarterback Max Duggan, who's thrown for 2,407 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. He's thrown just two interceptions and now he'll square off against a Texas team that ranks 101st in passing yards allowed (258.1) this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Duggan throws for 250 yards and two scores against the Longhorns, helping the Horned Frogs cover the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 11, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 11 (via Caesars)

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent State at Bowling Green (+2.5, 57)

Featured Game | Bowling Green Falcons vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BGREEN
+110
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
KENTST
-130
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

Buffalo at Central Michigan (+2, 55.5)

Featured Game | Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CMICH
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
BUFF
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (PK, 52)

Featured Game | Western Michigan Broncos vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WMICH
-105
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
NILL
-115
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis (-6.5, 62)

Featured Game | Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MEMP
-250
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
TULSA
+205
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Southern at Louisiana (-3, 59.5)

Featured Game | Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UL
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
GAS
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Nov. 11

Eastern Carolina at Cincinnati (-5.5, 53.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bearcats vs. East Carolina Pirates
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-210
BET NOW
-5
+100
BET NOW
o52.5
-110
BET NOW
ECU
+175
BET NOW
+5
-120
BET NOW
u52.5
-110
BET NOW

Colorado at USC (-34, 64)

Fresno State at UNLV (+10, 58)

Featured Game | UNLV Rebels vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNLV
+275
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
o60
-110
BET NOW
FRESNO
-350
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
u60
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-21, 56.5)

Featured Game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Missouri Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TENN
-1600
BET NOW
-20.5
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
MIZZOU
+900
BET NOW
+20.5
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

Indiana at Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+3, 62)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
LSU
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-285
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
LVILLE
+228
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
+335
BET NOW
+12
-110
BET NOW
o63.5
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-440
BET NOW
-12
-110
BET NOW
u63.5
-110
BET NOW

 UCF at Tulane (-2, 51.5)

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. UCF Knights
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TULANE
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
UCF
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Kansas State at Baylor (-3, 53)

Featured Game | Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAYLOR
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o53.5
-110
BET NOW
KSTATE
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u53.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5, 53.5)

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISSST
+550
BET NOW
+16
-110
BET NOW
o53.5
-110
BET NOW
UGA
-800
BET NOW
-16
-110
BET NOW
u53.5
-110
BET NOW

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76.5)

Featured Game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAKE
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
+100
BET NOW
o77
-110
BET NOW
UNC
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-120
BET NOW
u77
-110
BET NOW

TCU at Texas (-7, 65)

Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAS
-278
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
TCU
+222
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Arizona at UCLA (-19.5, 77.5)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-1100
BET NOW
-19.5
-110
BET NOW
o77.5
-110
BET NOW
ARIZ
+700
BET NOW
+19.5
-110
BET NOW
u77.5
-110
BET NOW