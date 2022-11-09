The LSU Tigers pulled off a stunning upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday. The Tigers now control their own destiny in the SEC West, but they'll face a familiar foe when they travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Week 11 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list LSU as a 3-point favorite at Arkansas. However. the Tigers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven meetings in Arkansas.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 11: Pittsburgh (-4) cruises to an easy win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers added another quality win to their resume last week, beating then-No. 20 Syracuse by 10 points at home. They are led by senior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has thrown for 1,737 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Israel Abanikanda has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and has scored 16 touchdowns, making him one of the top running backs in college football.

Virginia is trending in the wrong direction right now, losing five of its last six games. The Cavaliers have been at home the last two weeks, losing to Miami (FL) and North Carolina. They also lost to Louisville at home by 17 points last month, and their only home wins have come against Richmond and Old Dominion. SportsLine's model does not expect Virginia to turn things around at this point, which is one reason why the Panthers are covering the spread 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: TCU (+7) covers at Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are just one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football, but they're not getting much respect in this matchup.

TCU enters Saturday's showdown averaging 43.1 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. The Horned Frogs are led by quarterback Max Duggan, who's thrown for 2,407 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. He's thrown just two interceptions and now he'll square off against a Texas team that ranks 101st in passing yards allowed (258.1) this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Duggan throws for 250 yards and two scores against the Longhorns, helping the Horned Frogs cover the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 11 (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent State at Bowling Green (+2.5, 57)

Buffalo at Central Michigan (+2, 55.5)

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (PK, 52)

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis (-6.5, 62)

Georgia Southern at Louisiana (-3, 59.5)

Friday, Nov. 11

Eastern Carolina at Cincinnati (-5.5, 53.5)

Colorado at USC (-34, 64)

Fresno State at UNLV (+10, 58)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-21, 56.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+3, 62)

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5, 63.5)

UCF at Tulane (-2, 51.5)

Kansas State at Baylor (-3, 53)

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5, 53.5)

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76.5)

TCU at Texas (-7, 65)

Arizona at UCLA (-19.5, 77.5)