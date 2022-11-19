The Week 12 college football schedule only has two matchups between top-25 teams and both of those games will be taking place out West in the Pac-12. No. 7 USC will take on No. 16 UCLA in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff and No. 10 Utah will visit No. 12 Oregon in a 10:30 p.m. ET start. The Trojans are a 2.5-point favorite according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Utes are 2-point favorites on the road.

Meanwhile, No. 4 TCU will take on Baylor in a critical Big 12 matchup on the road. The Horned Frogs are 2-point favorites on the road according to the Week 12 college football lines as they look to extend a 10-game winning streak to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Before making any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 12: No. 25 Cincinnati (-17) covers at Temple in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bearcats have two losses by a combined 11 points entering Saturday and Luke Fickell's squad will need to keep the pedal to the metal while locked in a tight AAC race with UCF and Tulane. All three teams are at 5-1 and with UCF holding the tiebreaker over both teams and the top two teams advancing to the AAC Championship Game.

Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a 27-25 win over East Carolina last week to move to 8-2 on the season but now the Bearcats get a much easier matchup against the Owls in Stan Drayton's first season as head coach. Temple has lost five of six and allowed at least 450 yards of total offense in four of its last five games. The model is predicting that soft defensive unit is exactly what the Cincinnati offense needs to get back on track, predicting that the Bearcats score 40 and cover nearly 70% of the time.

Another one of the Week 12 college football picks from the model: No. 22 Oklahoma State (+7.5) easily covers in its rivalry game against Oklahoma on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bedlam Series dates all the way back to 1904 and the Sooners hold a prohibitive 90-19-7 edge, but Oklahoma State will be riding high coming off a 37-33 win over Oklahoma last season. Now the Cowboys enter Saturday's matchup after a hard-fought 20-14 win over Iowa State last week to end a two-game skid.

The defense forced five turnovers in that contest and limited Iowa State to 333 yards of total offense and just 59 yards on the ground. Oklahoma runs the ball nearly 60% of the time this season the Sooners could have some difficulty running into the teeth of Mike Gundy's defense. The model is also predicting nearly 300 yards of total offense for Spencer Sanders, who is expected to battle through a shoulder injury, with Oklahoma State covering in nearly 70% of simulations and even winning outright well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

College football odds for Week 12 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan (-17.5, 43)

TCU at Baylor (+2, 56.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (+7.5, 55)

Georgia Tech at North Carolina (-21, 63)

Miami (FL) at Clemson (-19, 46.5)

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5, 49)

NC State at Louisville (-5, 47.5)

Ole Miss at Arkansas (+3, 58.5)

Tennessee at South Carolina (+22, 66)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7.5, 65)

USC at UCLA (+2.5, 74.5)

Utah at Oregon (-3, 62.5)