The TCU Horned Frogs remained undefeated with an impressive 17-10 victory over the Texas Longhorns last Saturday. No. 4 TCU controls its own destiny to reach the College Football Playoff, but the Horned Frogs will face a familiar foe when they travel to take on the Baylor Bears at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list TCU as a 3-point favorite at Baylor. The road team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams. 

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma is laying 7.5-points against Oklahoma State in the latest Week 12 college football spreads. Which college football lines should you be targeting this weekend? Before making any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 12: Cincinnati (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win at Temple on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats have won eight of their last nine games and they'll enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence. Temple, meanwhile, has lost five of its last six outings. 

The Bearcats have been able to win a bunch of games thanks to their effective defense. Cincinnati is giving up just 21.4 points per game this season, which ranks 34th in the nation. Temple has struggled with turnovers all season long, committing a total of 18. SportsLine's model is projecting Cincinnati's defense will hold Temple to just 13 points, helping the Bearcats cover the spread almost 70% of the time. 

Another one of the Week 12 college football picks from the model: Oklahoma State (+7.5) easily covers in its Bedlam Series rivalry game against Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Cowboys bounced back from their two-game losing streak with a 20-14 win over Iowa State as 2.5-point underdogs last week. They have also recorded upset wins against then-No. 16 Baylor and then-No. 20 Texas this season, so they are comfortable playing as underdogs.

Oklahoma has been in a funk since mid-September, losing five of its last seven games. The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses against Baylor and West Virginia, and they have now covered the spread just one time in their last seven games. Oklahoma State has been one of the most profitable teams in college football since last season, covering the spread at a 14-5-1 clip in its last 20 games. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 12 (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-7.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KENTST
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o60
-110
BET NOW
EMICH
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u60
-110
BET NOW

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois (-2, 47.5)

Featured Game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NILL
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
MIAOH
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (-11, 49.5)

Featured Game | Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CMICH
-420
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
WMICH
+320
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane (-3, 65)

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. SMU Mustangs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TULANE
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
SMU
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Nov. 18

USF at Tulsa (-13, 59.5)

Featured Game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TULSA
-480
BET NOW
-13.5
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
SFLA
+360
BET NOW
+13.5
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

San Diego State at New Mexico (+14.5, 39)

Featured Game | New Mexico Lobos vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NMEX
+460
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
o39.5
-110
BET NOW
SDGST
-650
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
u39.5
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan (-17.5, 43)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-1000
BET NOW
-18
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
ILL
+650
BET NOW
+18
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

TCU at Baylor (+3, 56.5)

Featured Game | Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAYLOR
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

Kansas State at West Virginia (+7.5, 55)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
KSTATE
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Miami (FL) at Clemson (-19, 46.5)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-1100
BET NOW
-19
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
MIAMI
+700
BET NOW
+19
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5, 49)

Featured Game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
+1150
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
UGA
-2400
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

 NC State at Louisville (-5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
-190
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
NCST
+158
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Arkansas (+3, 58.5)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
+110
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-130
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7, 65)

Featured Game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLA
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o64.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u64.5
-110
BET NOW

USC at UCLA (+2.5, 74.5)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
+105
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o75.5
-110
BET NOW
USC
-125
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u75.5
-110
BET NOW

Utah at Oregon (-3, 62.5)

Featured Game | Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OREG
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o61.5
-110
BET NOW
UTAH
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u61.5
-110
BET NOW