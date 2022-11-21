The Clemson Tigers will try to make a statement to the College Football Playoff committee when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. Clemson has bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame with consecutive wins over Louisville and Miami (FL). The Tigers beat the Hurricanes by 30 points last week, but they should get a stiffer test during the Week 13 college football schedule. South Carolina knocked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff discussion last week, springing an upset as a 22.5-point home underdog.

Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Week 13 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere, No. 2 Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite against No. 3 Michigan in the Week 13 college football lines. Before making any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 13: Army (-20) covers at UMass in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Black Knights suffered a disappointing two-game losing skid earlier this month, but they responded with an impressive showing against UConn last week. They covered the 10-point spread in their 34-17 win over the Huskies, who had won five of their previous six games entering that contest. Army now has a chance to become bowl eligible with a win in this game and a win against Navy next month.

UMass is the perfect opponent for Army to pick up an easy win against, as the Minutemen are riding an eight-game losing streak. They have only stayed within single digits twice during that stretch, and five of their losses have come by at least 17 points. Army's rushing attack will be too much for UMass to handle, which is why the model has the Black Knights covering in over 60% of simulations.

Another one of the Week 13 college football picks from the model: Tennessee (-13.5) easily covers in its rivalry game at Vanderbilt on Saturday night. This spread has seen a drastic dip over the past two weeks, as the Vols lost their star quarterback to a season-ending injury and Vanderbilt notched a pair of surprising upset wins. Those two factors have created some value on Tennessee, which still has a very good backup quarterback and the top offense in the country.

Joe Milton, who is taking over for the injured Hendon Hooker, has thrown for 573 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. Tennessee has a pair of running backs who have gone over 600 rushing yards, and Milton has added seven carries for 72 yards. The model expects the Vols to rush for more than 200 yards, which is one reason why they are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 13, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 13 (via Caesars)

See full Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (-3, 44)

Bowling Green at Ohio (-6.5, 56)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-2.5, 62)

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas (-8.5, 56)

Tulane at Cincinnati (-2, 47)

North Carolina State at North Carolina (-6.5, 56.5)

Arkansas at Missouri (+3, 56.5)

UCLA at California (+10, 60.5)

Florida at Florida State (-9.5, 58)

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5, 50.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 48.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5, 57)

Oregon at Oregon State (+3.5, 56.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5, 48.5)

Iowa State at TCU (-10, 47.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (+9.5, 46.5)

Notre Dame at USC (-5, 62.5)

Washington at Washington State (+2, 58.5)