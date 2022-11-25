joe-milton-tennessee-volunteers-usatsi.jpg
The Week 13 college football schedule features multiple games with direct College Football Playoff implications, including a rivalry tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites, but Michigan running back Blake Corum, who is questionable for The Game with a knee injury, is also in the mix. This is the Wolverines first trip to Ohio Stadium since 2018 because the 2022 edition was canceled due to COVID-19. Ohio State is an 8-point favorite in the latest Week 13 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 56.

Other games during rivalry week with playoff implications include No. 4 TCU (-10) vs. Iowa State and No. 5 LSU (-10) at Texas A&M. Should you be backing either of those 10-point favorites with your Week 13 college football bets? Before making any Week 13 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 13: Army (-20) covers at UMass in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Minutemen have been one of the worst teams in college football again this season, entering this contest on an eight-game losing streak. They have lost six of those games by double digits, so they are accustomed to getting blown out. UMass wrapped up a three-game road trip with a physical game at Texas A&M last week, making this a tough scheduling spot.

Army is coming off one of its best outings of the season, keeping its bowl eligibility alive with a 34-17 win against UConn last week. The Black Knights rushed for more than 315 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. SportsLine's model expects them to have another dominant outing on Saturday, as they are covering the spread over 60% of the time. 

Another one of the Week 13 college football picks from the model: Tennessee (-14) covers on the road against Vanderbilt in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night. The Vols were knocked out of playoff consideration after a terrible showing at South Carolina in Week 12. But they're still very much in the New Year's Six conversation, which would be one of the biggest bowl appearances for the program in the past couple decades.

Hendon Hooker's magical season ended with a torn ACL in Week 12, but the Vols have an experienced backup quarterback in Joe Milton III. He has appeared in 27 career games spanning his time at Tennessee and Michigan. And while Vanderbilt has improved late in the season, the Commodores are just 1-3 against the spread at home this season against FBS competition. Tennessee has won three straight in this rivalry as well, with the average margin of victory coming by 22.3 points during that span. SportsLine's model projects that the Vols cover well over 60% of the time in this one. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 13, and it says several top-25 teams will go down hard.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-25 teams go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 13 (via Caesars)

Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas (-8.5, 56)

Tulane at Cincinnati (-2, 47)

North Carolina State at North Carolina (-6.5, 56.5)

 Arkansas at Missouri (+3, 56.5)

UCLA at California (+10, 60.5)

Florida at Florida State (-9.5, 58)

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5, 50.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 48.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5, 57)

Oregon at Oregon State (+3.5, 56.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5, 48.5)

Iowa State at TCU (-10, 47.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (+9.5, 46.5)

Notre Dame at USC (-5, 62.5)

Washington at Washington State (+2, 58.5)

