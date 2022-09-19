The Week 4 college football schedule brings several intriguing matchups as conference play heats up. In the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup, it's No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 20 Florida. The Gators have dominated this series in recent history, but the Week 4 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Vols at -10.5. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Week 4 college football lines have No. 23 Texas A&M as the slight 2.5-point favorite against No. 10 Arkansas.

No. 4 Michigan will get its toughest test of the season so far as a 17-point favorite against Maryland, No. 6 Oklahoma is -13 at Kansas State and ACC positioning will be on the line as No. 5 Clemson (-7) goes to Wake Forest. With so much action on the board this week, there are a lot of tough calls to make before finalizing any college football best bets. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 4: No. 22 Texas (-4.5) covers on the road against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Longhorns are off to a 3-0 start against the spread this season, covering with room to spare in all three games. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, have yet to cover against two FBS opponents.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers (clavicle) remains out for Texas, but the Longhorns did have quarterback Hudson Card and running back Bijan Robinson, both of whom had some injury concerns, on the field last week in the win over UTSA. Card is projected to throw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns in this one, while Robinson clears the 100-yard mark in the simulations. Texas covers well over 60% of the time, while the Over 60 hits with 10 points to spare.

Another one of the model's college football picks: No. 7 USC has no problem going on the road against covering -6.5 against Oregon State in a 9:30 p.m. ET start. Both teams played Fresno State in their last FBS matchup, so that can serve as a good baseline for this one. USC trounced the Bulldogs 45-17, while Oregon State survived in a 35-32 win.

Lincoln Riley's impact on the USC program has been obvious through three week, and the Trojans have rolled to three wins and three covers. They've put up at least 40 points in each game, and SportsLine's model projects almost 50 this week as USC covers nearly 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 4 (via Caesars)

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (+3, 53)

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (+2.5, 63.5)

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-9.5, 54.5)

Nevada at Air Force (-24.5, 48.5)

Boise State at UTEP (+16, 46.5)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia (-44, 59.5)

Maryland at Michigan (-17, 62.5)

Central Michigan at Penn State (-26, 60.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7, 56.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-3, 44.5)

Florida at Tennessee (-10.5, 63.5)

Texas at Texas Tech (+5, 60)

Tulsa at Ole Miss (-20, 63)

Oregon at Washington State (+6, 53.5)

Northern Illinois at Kentucky (-25.5, 53)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2.5, 48)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-18, 56.5)

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40.5, 59)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13, 53.5)

USC at Oregon State (+6.5, 68)

Utah at Arizona State (+15, 52)

Stanford at Washington (-12, 61)