Kansas and Duke are often known for their basketball prowess, but the Jayhawks and Blue Devils both enter the Week 4 college football schedule undefeated. The two teams will square off at KU Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils enter Saturday's showdown having scored 30 or more points in each of their three victories this season. Kansas, meanwhile, is averaging 53.0 points per game, the third-best mark in the nation.

The Week 4 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Jayhawks as 9-point favorites over the Blue Devils. Should your Week 4 college football picks include backing Kansas at home, or should you look elsewhere on the college football odds board for value? Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks for that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 4: No. 22 Texas (-5) goes on the road and covers against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Lubbock. The Longhorns have surpassed oddsmakers' expectations in all three games this season, beating UTSA by 21 as 13-point favorites, covering +21 in a 20-19 loss to Alabama and knocking off UL Monroe 52-10 as 37.5-point favorites. Now they're relatively small favorites against a Red Raiders squad they appear to have a talent edge over.

Bijan Robinson is perhaps the nation's best running back, and SportsLine's model projects that he'll clear 100 yards on the ground with room to spare. Texas piles up 42 points in the simulations, helping the Longhorns cover in well over 60% of simulations. The Over 60, meanwhile, hits almost 70% of the time, making this a game to consider targeting in your college football parlays.

Another one of the model's college football picks: No. 7 USC goes on the road and covers the 6.5-point spread against Oregon State in a 9:30 p.m. ET start. The Trojans are averaging 50.7 points per game this season under head coach Lincoln Riley. USC is also playing well on defense, giving up just 19.7 points per game.

The Trojans are coming off an emphatic 45-17 win over Fresno State at home last week thanks to a dominant ground game. Running backs Austin Jones and Travis Dye combined for over 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Williams also scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 284 passing yards and two TDs. Williams will now look to dissect an Oregon State defense that's giving up 215.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Pac-12. Plus, USC has won four of its last five games against Oregon State, one of the main reasons the model expects the Trojans to cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 4

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 4, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,300 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 4 (via Caesars)

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (+3, 53)

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (+2.5, 63.5)

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-9.5, 54.5)

Nevada at Air Force (-24.5, 48.5)

Boise State at UTEP (+16, 46.5)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia (-44, 59.5)

Maryland at Michigan (-17, 62.5)

Central Michigan at Penn State (-26, 60.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7, 56.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-3, 44.5)

Florida at Tennessee (-10.5, 63.5)

Texas at Texas Tech (+5, 60)

Tulsa at Ole Miss (-20, 63)

Oregon at Washington State (+6, 53.5)

Northern Illinois at Kentucky (-25.5, 53)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2.5, 48)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-18, 56.5)

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40.5, 59)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13, 53.5)

USC at Oregon State (+6.5, 68)

Utah at Arizona State (+15, 52)

Stanford at Washington (-12, 61)