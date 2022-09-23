NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
No. 5 Clemson will face its first real test of the season when it travels to No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have won all three of their games by at least 20 points, while Wake Forest is coming off consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and Liberty. Caesars Sportsbook has Clemson priced as a 7-point favorite in the latest Week 4 college football odds. Should you back the Tigers with your Week 4 college football bets?

Another top Week 4 college football matchup pits No. 11 Tennessee against No. 20 Florida in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Vols have never been favored by more than a touchdown against the Gators, but they are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 4: No. 22 Texas (-7) goes on the road and covers against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Lubbock. The Longhorns have had a roller coaster last two weeks, but they have come away with positives from both games. They nearly pulled off an improbable upset against top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago, easily covering the 21-point spread.

Texas looked as if it was going to fall victim to a trap game last week, as UTSA took a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. The Longhorns responded by scoring 34 of the next 37 points in a 41-20 win, covering the spread as 13-point favorites. Junior running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns against UTSA, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

Robinson is facing a Texas Tech defense that is coming off consecutive games against ranked opponents, allowing at least 27 points in both contests. SportsLine's model has Robinson rushing for more than 110 yards and a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, which is one reason why Texas is covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. 

Another one of the model's college football picks: No. 7 USC (-6) goes on the road and covers against Oregon State in a 9:30 p.m. ET matchup in Corvallis. USC's offense is clicking on all cylinders already, scoring 40-plus points in all three of its games this season. The Trojans are led by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, who has completed 74.4% of his passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oregon State's defense has looked shaky at times early in the year, giving up 28 points to Montana State and 32 points to Fresno State. The Beavers are going to have trouble matching the Trojans blow for blow on Saturday night. SportsLine's model is expecting another big day from Williams, as he is throwing for more than 320 yards and three touchdowns in the latest simulations.

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is not having nearly as much success in the simulations, completing just 16 of 26 passes for less than 240 yards and an interception. The Trojans are one of the strongest picks of the week, covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 4

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 4, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,300 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 4 (via Caesars)

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-10, 53)

Nevada at Air Force (-24, 46.5)

Boise State at UTEP (+16, 45.5)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia (-45, 62)

Maryland at Michigan (-17, 64.5)

Central Michigan at Penn State (-28, 63.5)

Duke at Kansas (-7, 65.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7, 55.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5, 45.5)

Florida at Tennessee (-10.5, 62.5)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (-1.5, 55)

Texas at Texas Tech (+7, 61)

Tulsa at Ole Miss (-21.5, 65.5)

Oregon at Washington State (+6.5, 57.5)

Northern Illinois at Kentucky (-26.5, 53)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2, 48.5)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-19, 57)

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40.5, 59)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-12.5, 53)

USC at Oregon State (+6, 70.5)

Utah at Arizona State (+15.5, 54)

Stanford at Washington (-13.5, 63.5)

