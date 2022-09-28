NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
Getty Images

Kentucky and Kansas are often known for their basketball prowess, but the Wildcats and Jayhawks both enter the Week 5 college football schedule undefeated. The Wildcats survived an upset bid from Northern Illinois last week and will now go on the road to face the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC showdown. Kansas, meanwhile, notched its fourth win of the season after beating Duke 35-27 and will battle Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before this season, the Jayhawks recorded three wins or fewer in each of the past 12 years. 

The Week 5 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Jayhawks as 3.5-point underdogs against the Cyclones. The Wildcats are 6.5-point underdogs against the Rebels in an 12 p.m. ET kickoff in Oxford. Should your Week 5 college football picks include backing Kansas or Kentucky as underdogs, or should you look elsewhere on the CFB odds board for value? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 5: No. 18 Oklahoma (-5) goes on the road and covers against TCU at noon ET on Saturday. The Sooners were upset by Kansas State, a team that has been very tough on the Sooners recently, in Week 4. But the Sooners have a much better track record against the Horned Frogs. Oklahoma has won eight straight against TCU, and all but two of those wins have come by more than five points. The last two wins in the series have come by an average of 20 points.

The model sees this as a great bounce-back spot for Oklahoma as it is favored by less than a touchdown against a relatively unproven TCU squad. Dillon Gabriel throws for 300 yards in the simulations, with Marvin Mims leading the way with more than 60 receiving yards for OU. The Sooners win more than 60% of the time, making them one of the teams to include in your Week 5 college football best bets. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 13 Oregon (-16) has no trouble with the double-digit spread against Stanford in Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff in Eugene. The Ducks are coming off a thrilling 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State last week. Quarterback Bo Nix was the star of the show, throwing for 428 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Nix has now accounted for at least three touchdowns in each of his last three games. For the season, Nix has thrown for 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also averaging 4.6 yards per carry. 

Oregon is averaging 198.2 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the nation. Stanford, meanwhile, is giving up 30.33 points per game this season. The Cardinal have also allowed 40 or more points in back-to-back Pac-12 games. SportsLine's model is projecting the Ducks to rush for over 200 yards against Stanford on Saturday. That helps Oregon control possession and post 41 points in this one as they cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 5, and it says a top-10 favorite will go down hard in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-10 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 5 (via Caesars)

See full Week 5 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah State at BYU (-24, 60.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
-4000
BET NOW
-24.5
-110
BET NOW
o60
-110
BET NOW
UTAHST
+1450
BET NOW
+24.5
-110
BET NOW
u60
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5, 55)

Featured Game | Houston Cougars vs. Tulane Green Wave
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HOU
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
TULANE
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

UTSA at MTSU (+5, 63)

Featured Game | Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MTSU
+152
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
TXSA
-180
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW

San Diego State at Boise State (-5.5, 40)

Featured Game | Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BOISE
-250
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
SDGST
+205
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Washington at UCLA (+2.5, 65)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
+126
BET NOW
+3
-120
BET NOW
o66
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-150
BET NOW
-3
+100
BET NOW
u66
-110
BET NOW

New Mexico at UNLV (-16, 45.5)

Featured Game | UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNLV
-650
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
NMEX
+460
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa (+10.5, 43)

Featured Game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWA
+345
BET NOW
+11
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
MICH
-455
BET NOW
-11
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-260
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
UK
+210
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma at TCU (+5, 67.5)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
+210
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o68.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLA
-260
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u68.5
-110
BET NOW

Oregon State at Utah (-11, 56)

Featured Game | Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTAH
-385
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
OREGST
+300
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at Florida State (-6, 66)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-260
BET NOW
-7
-105
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
+210
BET NOW
+7
-115
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Rutgers at Ohio State (-41, 60)

Northwestern at Penn State (-25.5, 52.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
-4500
BET NOW
-26.5
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
NWEST
+1550
BET NOW
+26.5
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Alabama at Arkansas (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
+600
BET NOW
+17.5
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-900
BET NOW
-17.5
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5, 55)

Featured Game | Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAYLOR
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 46)

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISSST
-160
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
TXAM
+135
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

NC State at Clemson (-6.5, 46)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-267
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
NCST
+215
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Georgia at Missouri (+27.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIZZOU
+2200
BET NOW
+28
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
UGA
-15000
BET NOW
-28
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Arizona State at USC (-24, 61.5)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USC
-4500
BET NOW
-26
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
ARIZST
+1550
BET NOW
+26
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at Oregon (-16, 62.5)

Featured Game | Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OREG
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW