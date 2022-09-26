The Week 5 college football schedule begins with No. 19 BYU hosting Utah State on Thursday, followed by five games on Friday that lead into another packed Saturday of action. The Week 5 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Cougars as 24-point favorites in that Thursday standalone matchup. On Friday, No. 15 Washington is -2.5 against UCLA.

Some of the top Week 5 college football spreads for Saturday include No. 14 Ole Miss -6.5 against No. 7 Kentucky, No. 2 Alabama -15.5 against No. 20 Arkansas in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup and No. 5 Clemson -6.5 against No. 10 NC State. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 5: No. 18 Oklahoma (-5) bounces back from a loss against Kansas State and picks up the road cover against TCU at noon ET in Forth Worth. KSU has been a thorn in the side of the Sooner recently, winning three of the last four matchups. So bettors might not want to put too much stock in that upset and consider the Sooners a bargain in this spot.

The Horned Frogs' only Power Five win thus far came over a struggling Colorado team in Week 1. SportsLine's model projects that this will be a double-digit win for Oklahoma as quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws for 300 yards and around three touchdowns in the simulations. The Sooners cover more than 60% of the time, while the Under (67.5) is the top play on the total.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 13 Oregon (-16) has no trouble with the big spread against Stanford in Saturday's latest kickoff at 11 p.m. ET in Eugene. After being dominated in the season opener against Georgia, the Ducks have bounced back well. They've won three straight, highlighted by an impressive 41-20 win over a ranked BYU squad in Week 3.

Stanford, meanwhile, is 0-2 both straight up and against the spread when facing FBS competition this year. It lost both Pac-12 matchups by double digits thus far. Oregon keeps that trend rolling in the simulations, knocking the Cardinal off by 20 as it covers almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

College football odds for Week 5 (via Caesars)

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah State at BYU (-24, 60.5)

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5, 55)

UTSA at MTSU (+5, 63)

San Diego State at Boise State (-5.5, 40)

Washington at UCLA (+2.5, 65)

New Mexico at UNLV (-16, 45.5)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa (+10.5, 43)

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+5, 67.5)

Oregon State at Utah (-11, 56)

Wake Forest at Florida State (-6, 66)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-41, 60)

Northwestern at Penn State (-25.5, 52.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+15.5, 61.5)

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5, 55)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 46)

NC State at Clemson (-6.5, 46)

Georgia at Missouri (+27.5, 55.5)

Arizona State at USC (-24, 61.5)

Stanford at Oregon (-16, 62.5)