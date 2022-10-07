NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
No. 18 UCLA will put its perfect record on the line when it hosts No. 11 Utah on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins are coming off their best performance of the season, knocking off then-No. 15 Washington last Friday. They are 4.5-point home underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook during the Week 6 college football schedule, though. Should you be backing the Bruins with your Week 6 college football bets?

Another important game in the Pac-12 features No. 12 Oregon traveling to unranked Arizona on Saturday night. The Ducks have responded from their blowout loss to Georgia in Week 1 with four consecutive wins, but do they have any value as 13-point favorites in the latest Week 6 college football odds at Caesars? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+29.5) stays within the spread when it faces No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Georgia put the college football world on notice when it blew out Oregon to open the season, but the Bulldogs have struggled to meet Vegas expectations since then. They beat Samford by 33 points as 53-point favorites, beat Kent State by 17 points as 45-point favorites and then barely escaped with a win over Missouri as 32-point favorites last week.

Auburn, meanwhile, covered the 8-point spread in a 21-17 loss to LSU last week. The Tigers have been at home for their first five games of the season, providing them with some additional motivation in their first road game of the year. Georgia has failed to cover the spread in five consecutive home games, and SportsLine's model has Auburn covering in almost 70% of the latest simulations. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9.5) cruises to a blowout win over Texas Tech. The Cowboys feature one of the nation's most potent offenses, averaging 47.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the country. Oklahoma State is led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who's thrown for 1,097 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

In last week's victory on the road against the Baylor Bears, Sanders completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team in rushing against the Bears, carrying the ball 14 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Texas Tech's defense just gave up 171 rushing yards and three scores to Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez in last week's 37-28 defeat. SportsLine's model expects Sanders will have another big day on Saturday as the Cowboys cover the spread more than 70% of the time against the Red Raiders. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers (+3, 50.5)

Houston at Memphis (-2.5, 57.5)

Colorado State at Nevada (-3.5, 44.5)

UNLV at San Jose State (-6.5, 52)

Saturday, Oct. 8 

Tennessee at LSU (-3, 65)

Michigan at Indiana (-22.5, 59)

TCU at Kansas (+6.5, 68.5)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-9.5, 59)

USF at Cincinnati (-27.5, 59)

Auburn at Georgia (-30, 49)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-9.5, 64)

Utah at UCLA (+3.5, 64.5)

Ohio State at Michigan State (+25.5, 62)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+19, 59.5)

Washington at Arizona State (+13, 55.5)

Clemson at Boston College (+20.5, 50)

South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5, 48.5)

Army at Wake Forest (-15.5, 65)

Kansas State at Iowa State (+2, 46)

BYU at Notre Dame (-3, 52)

Washington State at USC (-11.5, 62)

Florida State at NC State (-3, 52)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Oregon at Arizona (+12, 69.5)

