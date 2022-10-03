College football fans get a head start on the Week 6 schedule with UCF hosting SMU on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET in a game that was pushed forward due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knights at -3 in the latest Week 6 college football odds. The action then picks up again on Friday night, leading into another loaded Saturday schedule.

Alabama is back to No. 1 and the Crimson Tide are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies (+24.5) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia, now at No. 2, will welcome Auburn (+29.5) in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Which spreads, over/unders and money lines should you be all over in Week 6 college football best bets? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+29.5) stays within the large number in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup against No. 2 Georgia between the hedges in Athens. The Bulldogs have all of the sudden looked human the past couple weeks. They struggled their way through an unconvincing 39-22 win over Kent State in Week 4. Then it took a big rally to survive at Missouri as 30.5-point favorites in Week 5.

The Tigers haven't been particularly impressive this season, but they held LSU to 21 points and Missouri to 14 in their first two SEC matchups. That defense should be enough to keep Georgia from completely running away with this one. SportsLine's model projects that Auburn covers almost 70% of the time while the Over (49) hits with a couple points to spare.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-10) handles the double-digit spread against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Stillwater. The Cowboys are pushing for College Football Playoff positioning and they've won each game this season by at least 11 points.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, did pull off an upset against Texas, but that is the only cover the Red Raiders have this season. Their two other matchups against Power Five opponents -- NC State and and Kansas State -- have resulted in double-digit losses. The Cowboys cover 70% of the time with the Under (64) hitting 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 5

SMU at UCF (-3, 65.5)

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers (+2.5, 51)

Houston at Memphis (-2, 57.5)

Colorado State at Nevada (-3, 47)

UNLV at San Jose State (-6, 50.5)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Tennessee at LSU (-3.5, 62)

Michigan at Indiana (-21.5, 58)

TCU at Kansas (+6, 67.5)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-6, 62)

USF at Cincinnati (-27.5, 59)

Auburn at Georgia (-29.5, 49)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-10, 64)

Utah at UCLA (+3, 64)

Ohio State at Michigan State (+25.5, 62)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+19, 59.5)

Washington at Arizona State (+13, 55.5)

Clemson at Boston College (+20.5, 50)

South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5, 48.5)

Army at Wake Forest (-15.5, 65)

Kansas State at Iowa State (+2, 46)

BYU at Notre Dame (-3, 52)

Washington State at USC (-11.5, 62)

Florida State at NC State (-3, 52)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Oregon at Arizona (+12, 69.5)