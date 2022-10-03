NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
College football fans get a head start on the Week 6 schedule with UCF hosting SMU on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET in a game that was pushed forward due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knights at -3 in the latest Week 6 college football odds. The action then picks up again on Friday night, leading into another loaded Saturday schedule.

Alabama is back to No. 1 and the Crimson Tide are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies (+24.5) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia, now at No. 2, will welcome Auburn (+29.5) in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Which spreads, over/unders and money lines should you be all over in Week 6 college football best bets? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+29.5) stays within the large number in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup against No. 2 Georgia between the hedges in Athens. The Bulldogs have all of the sudden looked human the past couple weeks. They struggled their way through an unconvincing 39-22 win over Kent State in Week 4. Then it took a big rally to survive at Missouri as 30.5-point favorites in Week 5.

The Tigers haven't been particularly impressive this season, but they held LSU to 21 points and Missouri to 14 in their first two SEC matchups. That defense should be enough to keep Georgia from completely running away with this one. SportsLine's model projects that Auburn covers almost 70% of the time while the Over (49) hits with a couple points to spare. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-10) handles the double-digit spread against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Stillwater. The Cowboys are pushing for College Football Playoff positioning and they've won each game this season by at least 11 points.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, did pull off an upset against Texas, but that is the only cover the Red Raiders have this season. Their two other matchups against Power Five opponents -- NC State and and Kansas State -- have resulted in double-digit losses. The Cowboys cover 70% of the time with the Under (64) hitting 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 5 

SMU at UCF (-3, 65.5)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. SMU Mustangs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o65.5
-110
BET NOW
SMU
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u65.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers (+2.5, 51)

Houston at Memphis (-2, 57.5)

Featured Game | Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MEMP
-145
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+122
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

Colorado State at Nevada (-3, 47)

Featured Game | Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Colorado State Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEVADA
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
COLOST
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

UNLV at San Jose State (-6, 50.5)

Featured Game | San Jose State Spartans vs. UNLV Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SJST
-220
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
UNLV
+180
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 8 

Tennessee at LSU (-3.5, 62)

Featured Game | LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LSU
+118
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
TENN
-140
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

Michigan at Indiana (-21.5, 58)

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+950
BET NOW
+21.5
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
MICH
-1700
BET NOW
-21.5
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

TCU at Kansas (+6, 67.5)

Featured Game | Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KANSAS
+192
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o67.5
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-235
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u67.5
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-6, 62)

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISSST
-260
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
ARK
+210
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

USF at Cincinnati (-27.5, 59)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-15000
BET NOW
-28
-110
BET NOW
o59
-110
BET NOW
SFLA
+2200
BET NOW
+28
-110
BET NOW
u59
-110
BET NOW

Auburn at Georgia (-29.5, 49)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-10000
BET NOW
-29.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+2000
BET NOW
+29.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-10, 64)

Featured Game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLAST
-365
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
TXTECH
+285
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Utah at UCLA (+3, 64)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Utah Utes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
+158
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
UTAH
-190
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Michigan State (+25.5, 62)

Featured Game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICHST
+1550
BET NOW
+25.5
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-4500
BET NOW
-25.5
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+19, 59.5)

Featured Game | Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
VANDY
+700
BET NOW
+18.5
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-1100
BET NOW
-18.5
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Washington at Arizona State (+13, 55.5)

Featured Game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZST
+400
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-550
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

Clemson at Boston College (+20.5, 50)

Featured Game | Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BC
+900
BET NOW
+20.5
-110
BET NOW
o50
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
-1600
BET NOW
-20.5
-110
BET NOW
u50
-110
BET NOW

South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
-420
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
SC
+320
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Army at Wake Forest (-15.5, 65)

Featured Game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Army West Point Black Knights
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAKE
-700
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
ARMY
+500
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Kansas State at Iowa State (+2, 46)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
KSTATE
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

BYU at Notre Dame (-3, 52)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. BYU Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
BYU
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Washington State at USC (-11.5, 62)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USC
-430
BET NOW
-11
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
WASHST
+328
BET NOW
+11
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Florida State at NC State (-3, 52)

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NCST
-160
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
FSU
+135
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAMA
-3500
BET NOW
-24
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
TXAM
+1350
BET NOW
+24
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Oregon at Arizona (+12, 69.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+360
BET NOW
+12.5
-110
BET NOW
o69.5
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-480
BET NOW
-12.5
-110
BET NOW
u69.5
-110
BET NOW