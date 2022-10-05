NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
USATSI

No. 19 Kansas has returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than a decade following its 14-11 win over Iowa State last week. The Jayhawks had scored at least 35 points in each of their first four games, but they found a different way to win last Saturday. They will try to back up that performance when they host No. 17 TCU during the Week 6 college football schedule. TCU is a 6-point road favorite according to the latest Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Horned Frogs are off to a hot start as well, and they are coming off a blowout win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma. They raced out to a 27-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never relented, but should you back the Horned Frogs on the road in your Week 6 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+29.5) keeps it within the big numbers when it takes on Georgia in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry matchup. These founding SEC members have met 126 times, but this appears to be one of the more lopsided matchups on paper. Despite the obvious talent gap, SportsLine's model projects that a spread approaching 30 points is inflated in this spot.

Auburn doesn't have much going on offense right now, but the Tigers are playing well defensively. Georgia's offense has struggled the past two weeks, so asking the Bulldogs to drop the 40 or 50 points that might be needed to cover this number feels like a stretch. Auburn picks up a couple scores and the Bulldogs stay in the 30s in the simulations, which helps the Tigers cover more than 70% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9.5) handles the two-score spread against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Stillwater. The Cowboys have been one of the most profitable teams in college football since 2021, covering the spread at a 13-2-1 clip in their last 16 games. They have covered the number in three of their first four games this season, including a 36-25 win at then-No. 16 Baylor last week. The Cowboys have scored at least 34 points in all four of their wins, making them one of the top offensive teams in the country.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has completed 66.1% of his passes for nearly 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 185 yards and four scores. He is facing a Texas Tech defense that has given up 27-plus points in each of its last four games. The Red Raiders are also on the road for the third time in four weeks, so this is a difficult scheduling spot for them.

SportsLine's model has Sanders accounting for nearly 300 total yards and three touchdowns, while Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith is projected to throw at least one interception. That dichotomy is one reason why Oklahoma State is covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 5 

SMU at UCF (-3, 65)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. SMU Mustangs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-115
BET NOW
o63.5
-110
BET NOW
SMU
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-105
BET NOW
u63.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers (+2.5, 51)

Houston at Memphis (-2, 57.5)

Featured Game | Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MEMP
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

Colorado State at Nevada (-3, 47)

Featured Game | Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Colorado State Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEVADA
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
COLOST
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

UNLV at San Jose State (-6, 50.5)

Featured Game | San Jose State Spartans vs. UNLV Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SJST
-267
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
UNLV
+215
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 8 

Tennessee at LSU (-3.5, 62)

Featured Game | LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LSU
+122
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
TENN
-145
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Michigan at Indiana (-21.5, 58)

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+950
BET NOW
+22
-110
BET NOW
o59
-110
BET NOW
MICH
-1700
BET NOW
-22
-110
BET NOW
u59
-110
BET NOW

TCU at Kansas (+6, 67.5)

Featured Game | Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KANSAS
+215
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o68
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-267
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u68
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-6, 62)

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISSST
-345
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o59
-110
BET NOW
ARK
+270
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u59
-110
BET NOW

USF at Cincinnati (-27.5, 59)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-10000
BET NOW
-27.5
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
SFLA
+2000
BET NOW
+27.5
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Auburn at Georgia (-29.5, 49)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-15000
BET NOW
-30
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+2200
BET NOW
+30
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-9.5, 64)

Featured Game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLAST
-345
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o70
-110
BET NOW
TXTECH
+270
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u70
-110
BET NOW

Utah at UCLA (+3, 64)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Utah Utes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
UTAH
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Michigan State (+25.5, 62)

Featured Game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICHST
+1800
BET NOW
+27
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-7000
BET NOW
-27
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+19, 59.5)

Featured Game | Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
VANDY
+600
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-900
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

Washington at Arizona State (+13, 55.5)

Featured Game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZST
+400
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-550
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

Clemson at Boston College (+20.5, 50)

Featured Game | Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BC
+900
BET NOW
+20.5
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
-1600
BET NOW
-20.5
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
-385
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
SC
+300
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Army at Wake Forest (-15.5, 65)

Featured Game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Army West Point Black Knights
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAKE
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
o66.5
-110
BET NOW
ARMY
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
u66.5
-110
BET NOW

Kansas State at Iowa State (+2, 46)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
KSTATE
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

BYU at Notre Dame (-3, 52)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. BYU Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
BYU
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Washington State at USC (-11.5, 62)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USC
-480
BET NOW
-13
-110
BET NOW
o66
-110
BET NOW
WASHST
+360
BET NOW
+13
-110
BET NOW
u66
-110
BET NOW

Florida State at NC State (-3, 52)

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NCST
-155
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
FSU
+130
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAMA
-3500
BET NOW
-24
-110
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
TXAM
+1350
BET NOW
+24
-110
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW

Oregon at Arizona (+12, 69.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+360
BET NOW
+13
-110
BET NOW
o70
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-480
BET NOW
-13
-110
BET NOW
u70
-110
BET NOW