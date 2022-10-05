No. 19 Kansas has returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than a decade following its 14-11 win over Iowa State last week. The Jayhawks had scored at least 35 points in each of their first four games, but they found a different way to win last Saturday. They will try to back up that performance when they host No. 17 TCU during the Week 6 college football schedule. TCU is a 6-point road favorite according to the latest Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Horned Frogs are off to a hot start as well, and they are coming off a blowout win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma. They raced out to a 27-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never relented, but should you back the Horned Frogs on the road in your Week 6 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+29.5) keeps it within the big numbers when it takes on Georgia in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry matchup. These founding SEC members have met 126 times, but this appears to be one of the more lopsided matchups on paper. Despite the obvious talent gap, SportsLine's model projects that a spread approaching 30 points is inflated in this spot.

Auburn doesn't have much going on offense right now, but the Tigers are playing well defensively. Georgia's offense has struggled the past two weeks, so asking the Bulldogs to drop the 40 or 50 points that might be needed to cover this number feels like a stretch. Auburn picks up a couple scores and the Bulldogs stay in the 30s in the simulations, which helps the Tigers cover more than 70% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9.5) handles the two-score spread against Texas Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Stillwater. The Cowboys have been one of the most profitable teams in college football since 2021, covering the spread at a 13-2-1 clip in their last 16 games. They have covered the number in three of their first four games this season, including a 36-25 win at then-No. 16 Baylor last week. The Cowboys have scored at least 34 points in all four of their wins, making them one of the top offensive teams in the country.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has completed 66.1% of his passes for nearly 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 185 yards and four scores. He is facing a Texas Tech defense that has given up 27-plus points in each of its last four games. The Red Raiders are also on the road for the third time in four weeks, so this is a difficult scheduling spot for them.

SportsLine's model has Sanders accounting for nearly 300 total yards and three touchdowns, while Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith is projected to throw at least one interception. That dichotomy is one reason why Oklahoma State is covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard?

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

SMU at UCF (-3, 65)

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers (+2.5, 51)

Houston at Memphis (-2, 57.5)

Colorado State at Nevada (-3, 47)

UNLV at San Jose State (-6, 50.5)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Tennessee at LSU (-3.5, 62)

Michigan at Indiana (-21.5, 58)

TCU at Kansas (+6, 67.5)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-6, 62)

USF at Cincinnati (-27.5, 59)

Auburn at Georgia (-29.5, 49)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-9.5, 64)

Utah at UCLA (+3, 64)

Ohio State at Michigan State (+25.5, 62)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+19, 59.5)

Washington at Arizona State (+13, 55.5)

Clemson at Boston College (+20.5, 50)

South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5, 48.5)

Army at Wake Forest (-15.5, 65)

Kansas State at Iowa State (+2, 46)

BYU at Notre Dame (-3, 52)

Washington State at USC (-11.5, 62)

Florida State at NC State (-3, 52)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Oregon at Arizona (+12, 69.5)