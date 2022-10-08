NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
No. 11 Utah suffered a devastating loss at Florida in Week 1, but it has responded with four consecutive blowout wins heading into the Week 6 college football schedule. The Utes are 3.5-point road favorites at No. 18 UCLA on Saturday afternoon, according to the latest Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. UCLA extended its winning streak to five games with a 40-32 win over then-No. 15 Washington last week, springing the upset as a 2.5-point underdog. Should you back the Utes or Bruins with your Week 6 college football bets?

One of the other ranked vs. ranked matchups this week features No. 8 Tennessee as a 3-point road favorite at No. 25 LSU on Saturday afternoon. The Vols had a week off after beating then-No. 20 Florida at Neyland Stadium, while the Tigers have rattled off four straight wins following their season-opening loss to Florida State. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 6: Auburn (+28) stays within the spread when it faces No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Georgia put the college football world on notice when it blew out Oregon to open the season, but the Bulldogs have struggled to meet Vegas expectations since then. They beat Samford by 33 points as 53-point favorites, beat Kent State by 17 points as 45-point favorites and then barely escaped with a win over Missouri as 32-point favorites last week.

Auburn, meanwhile, covered the 8-point spread in a 21-17 loss to LSU last week. The Tigers have been at home for their first five games of the season, providing them with some additional motivation in their first road game of the year. Georgia has failed to cover the spread in five consecutive home games, and SportsLine's model has Auburn covering in almost 70% of the latest simulations. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9) cruises to a blowout win over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have played a grueling schedule over the past month, facing four straight top-25 opponents. They are coming off a 37-28 loss to then-No. 25 Kansas State and are on the road for the third time in four weeks, so this is a difficult scheduling spot for them.

Oklahoma State has only had to go on the road once this season, taking down then-No. 16 Baylor in a 36-25 win last week. The Cowboys have cruised to a 4-0 record and will be playing in front of an electric crowd on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for nearly 1,100 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

SportsLine's model expects him to have another big day against Texas Tech, totaling more than 290 yards of offense and three touchdowns. His success is one reason why Oklahoma State is covering the spread more than 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it says a Top 25 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 (via Caesars)

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Oct. 8 

Tennessee at LSU (-3, 65)

