Tennessee has lost all 15 of its matchups against Alabama since head coach Nick Saban took over the program, but the No. 6 Vols have their highest ranking in a game against Alabama since 1999. The Crimson Tide fell two spots to No. 3 after a close call against Texas A&M last week, and quarterback Bryce Young is questionable to play with a shoulder injury. Alabama is still a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, though. Should you back the Vols as home underdogs with your Week 7 college football bets?

There are two other matchups between undefeated teams on Saturday, as No. 5 Michigan (-7.5) faces No. 10 Penn State and No. 13 TCU (-3.5) hosts No. 8 Oklahoma State. Saturday's slate concludes with a showdown between No. 7 USC and No. 20 Utah, with the Utes favored by 3 points in the Week 7 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 7: Clemson (-4.5) cruises to a double-digit win at Florida State on Saturday night. The Tigers have been a dominant force in the ACC over the past decade, and they are looking like that type of team again this season.

They needed double overtime to get past then-No. 21 Wake Forest three weeks ago, but they have followed that up with double-digit wins against then-No. 10 NC State and Boston College. Clemson scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to cover the 21-point spread in a 31-3 final against the Eagles last week. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been on fire over the past three weeks, throwing for nine touchdowns and just one interception.

The model expects him to excel against a Florida State defense that gave up 31 points to Wake Forest and Louisville. Uiagalelei is accounting for nearly 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is one reason why Clemson is covering the spread over 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 22 Kentucky (+7) easily stays within the spread when it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State. The Wildcats are coming off consecutive losses in conference games, but the model expects them to respond with a strong effort at home on Saturday night.

Senior quarterback Will Levis missed last week's game against South Carolina due to an injury and is questionable for Saturday's game. However, he told the SEC Network that he would be ready to go for this Week 7 matchup. Levis is critical to Kentucky's success, throwing for more than 1,400 yards along with 12 touchdowns this season.

Mississippi State has only faced one ranked opponent this season, and it came in a home game against Texas A&M two weeks ago. The Bulldogs lost to LSU by 15 points in their previous road game, which is another reason why Kentucky is covering the spread over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 7, and it says a top-15 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-15 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 7 (via Caesars)

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana vs. Marshall (-9, 47.5)

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor vs. West Virginia (+3.5, 55.5)

Temple vs. UCF (-25, 46)

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy vs. SMU (-13.5, 58)

UTSA vs. FIU (+32, 63)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan (-6.5, 51.5)

Miami at Virginia Tech (+7.5, 47.5)

Minnesota at Illinois (+3.5, 39)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-7, 64)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-15.5, 54.5)

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 49.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5, 58)

Maryland at Indiana (+11, 62)

NC State at Syracuse (-4.5, 44)

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5, 65.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU (-3.5, 68)

Arkansas at BYU (-3, 59.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan State (+6, 48)

LSU at Florida (-3, 48)

Clemson at Florida State (+4.5, 51)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+7, 47.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5, 52)

Nebraska at Purdue (-13, 57.5)

North Carolina at Duke (+6, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-3, 60.5)