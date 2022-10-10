usatsi-dj-uiagalelei-clemson.jpg
USATSI

Tennessee has lost all 15 of its matchups against Alabama since head coach Nick Saban took over the program, but the No. 6 Vols have their highest ranking in a game against Alabama since 1999. The Crimson Tide fell two spots to No. 3 after a close call against Texas A&M last week, and quarterback Bryce Young is questionable to play with a shoulder injury. Alabama is still a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, though. Should you back the Vols as home underdogs with your Week 7 college football bets?

There are two other matchups between undefeated teams on Saturday, as No. 5 Michigan (-7.5) faces No. 10 Penn State and No. 13 TCU (-3.5) hosts No. 8 Oklahoma State. Saturday's slate concludes with a showdown between No. 7 USC and No. 20 Utah, with the Utes favored by 3 points in the Week 7 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 7: Clemson (-4.5) cruises to a double-digit win at Florida State on Saturday night. The Tigers have been a dominant force in the ACC over the past decade, and they are looking like that type of team again this season. 

They needed double overtime to get past then-No. 21 Wake Forest three weeks ago, but they have followed that up with double-digit wins against then-No. 10 NC State and Boston College. Clemson scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to cover the 21-point spread in a 31-3 final against the Eagles last week. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been on fire over the past three weeks, throwing for nine touchdowns and just one interception. 

The model expects him to excel against a Florida State defense that gave up 31 points to Wake Forest and Louisville. Uiagalelei is accounting for nearly 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is one reason why Clemson is covering the spread over 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 22 Kentucky (+7) easily stays within the spread when it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State. The Wildcats are coming off consecutive losses in conference games, but the model expects them to respond with a strong effort at home on Saturday night. 

Senior quarterback Will Levis missed last week's game against South Carolina due to an injury and is questionable for Saturday's game. However, he told the SEC Network that he would be ready to go for this Week 7 matchup. Levis is critical to Kentucky's success, throwing for more than 1,400 yards along with 12 touchdowns this season. 

Mississippi State has only faced one ranked opponent this season, and it came in a home game against Texas A&M two weeks ago. The Bulldogs lost to LSU by 15 points in their previous road game, which is another reason why Kentucky is covering the spread over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 7, and it says a top-15 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-15 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 7 (via Caesars)

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana vs. Marshall (-9, 47.5)

Featured Game | Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MRSHL
-365
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
UL
+285
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor vs. West Virginia (+3.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

Temple vs. UCF (-25, 46)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. Temple Owls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
-3500
BET NOW
-23
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
TEMPLE
+1350
BET NOW
+23
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy vs. SMU (-13.5, 58)

Featured Game | SMU Mustangs vs. Navy Midshipmen
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SMU
-550
BET NOW
-13.5
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
NAVY
+400
BET NOW
+13.5
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

UTSA vs. FIU (+32, 63)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan (-6.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-285
BET NOW
-7
-115
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
PSU
+228
BET NOW
+7
-105
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW

Miami at Virginia Tech (+7.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
VATECH
+240
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
MIAMI
-305
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Minnesota at Illinois (+3.5, 39)

Featured Game | Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ILL
+222
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
MINN
-278
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Kansas at Oklahoma (-7, 64)

Featured Game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLA
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
KANSAS
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Auburn at Ole Miss (-15.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-700
BET NOW
-16
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+500
BET NOW
+16
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 49.5)

Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAS
-800
BET NOW
-16.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
IOWAST
+550
BET NOW
+16.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5, 58)

Maryland at Indiana (+11, 62)

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+320
BET NOW
+11
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
MD
-420
BET NOW
-11
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

NC State at Syracuse (-4.5, 44)

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CUSE
-170
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
NCST
+143
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5, 65.5)

Featured Game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TENN
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o65.5
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u65.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at TCU (-3.5, 68)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o68
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u68
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at BYU (-3, 59.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
-145
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
ARK
+122
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Wisconsin at Michigan State (+6, 48)

Featured Game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICHST
+240
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
WISC
-305
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

LSU at Florida (-3, 48)

Featured Game | Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FLA
-135
BET NOW
-3
+100
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
LSU
+115
BET NOW
+3
-120
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Clemson at Florida State (+4.5, 51)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
+175
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
-210
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+7, 47.5)

Featured Game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
+228
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
MISSST
-285
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5, 52)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-700
BET NOW
-16.5
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+500
BET NOW
+16.5
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Nebraska at Purdue (-13, 57.5)

Featured Game | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PURDUE
-550
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
NEB
+400
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

North Carolina at Duke (+6, 66.5)

Featured Game | Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DUKE
+196
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o66.5
-110
BET NOW
UNC
-240
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u66.5
-110
BET NOW

USC at Utah (-3, 60.5)

Featured Game | Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTAH
-178
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
USC
+150
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW