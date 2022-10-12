The Week 7 college football schedule brings some especially important matchups in the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12. The latest Week 7 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list No. 3 Alabama as a 7.5-point favorite against No. 6 Tennessee, while No. 16 Mississippi State is laying 6.5 points at No. 22 Kentucky. In the Big 12, No. 13 TCU is a 3.5-point favorite against No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Kansas is a 7-point underdog on the road against Oklahoma.

Over in the Pac-12, No. 20 Utah is laying 3.5-points against No. 7 USC in the latest Week 7 college football spreads. Which college football lines should you be targeting this weekend? Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 7: No. 4 Clemson (-4.5) goes on the road and covers against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers feature a ferocious defense, giving up just 64.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the nation. Clemson is coming off an impressive victory on the road against Boston College, holding the Eagles to just three points.

Meanwhile, FSU suffered its second straight defeat after losing 19-17 against NC State. The Seminoles started the season with three consecutive wins, but Mike Norvell's men have sputtered in recent weeks. In addition, Clemson has dominated this rivalry over the years, winning six straight against the Seminoles. The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in five straight games against FSU and SportsLine's model predicts they'll do so again on Saturday, helping Clemson cover the spread in over 60% of simulations.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 22 Kentucky (+7) easily stays within the spread when it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State. The Wildcats are coming off consecutive losses in conference games, but the model expects them to respond with a strong effort at home on Saturday night.

Senior quarterback Will Levis missed last week's game against South Carolina due to an injury and is questionable for Saturday's game. However, he told the SEC Network that he would be ready to go for this Week 7 matchup. Levis is critical to Kentucky's success, throwing for more than 1,400 yards along with 12 touchdowns this season.

Mississippi State has only faced one ranked opponent this season, and it came in a home game against Texas A&M two weeks ago. The Bulldogs lost to LSU by 15 points in their previous road game, which is another reason why Kentucky is covering the spread over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

College football odds for Week 7 (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana vs. Marshall (-10.5, 47.5)

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor vs. West Virginia (+3.5, 55.5)

Temple vs. UCF (-25, 46)

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy vs. SMU (-13.5, 58)

UTSA vs. FIU (+32, 63)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan (-6.5, 51.5)

Miami at Virginia Tech (+7.5, 47.5)

Minnesota at Illinois (+3.5, 39)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-7, 64)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-15.5, 54.5)

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 49.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5, 58)

Maryland at Indiana (+11, 62)

NC State at Syracuse (-4.5, 44)

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5, 65.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU (-3.5, 68)

Arkansas at BYU (-3, 59.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan State (+6, 48)

LSU at Florida (-3, 48)

Clemson at Florida State (+4.5, 51)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+7, 47.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5, 52)

Nebraska at Purdue (-13, 57.5)

North Carolina at Duke (+6, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-3.5, 60.5)