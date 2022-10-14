There have only been two matchups between a pair of top-10 teams so far this season, but college football fans will get treated to two such games during the Week 7 college football schedule. The day gets started with a showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State, with the Wolverines listed as 7-point favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The action continues later in the afternoon when No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in an SEC on CBS game at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama is a 7-point road favorite in the Week 7 college football lines, as the Crimson Tide try to remain unbeaten against Tennessee during the Nick Saban era.

There are several intriguing games later in the day as well, including No. 7 USC (+3.5) at No. 20 Utah. The Trojans are trying to establish themselves as the best team in the conference, while Utah is hoping to bounce back from its second loss of the season. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 7: No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) cruises to a double-digit win at Florida State on Saturday night. This line opened at -7.5 at Caesars, but the early betting action has driven it down by four points. SportsLine's model is happy to take advantage of that, as it has Clemson winning by 13 points in the latest simulations.

The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning and covering the spread in four straight meetings, with all of those victories coming by double digits. They rolled to a 59-10 win in their last visit to Florida State, which came in 2018. Clemson's defense has allowed just one non-garbage time touchdown over the past two games, holding NC State and Boston College to 232.5 passing yards per game.

FSU has scored a combined 38 points in two straight losses, so the Seminoles are likely going to have trouble moving the ball on Saturday night. The model has Clemson cruising to a win, covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 22 Kentucky (+4) easily stays within the spread as it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats fell flat in Week 6 as they lost 24-14 to South Carolina. But they didn't have star quarterback Will Levis (foot) in that one, and they're hopeful he'll be back on Saturday.

Kentucky has been better as the underdog this season, going 2-0 against the spread in that scenario. SportsLine's model is calling for the Wildcats to defy oddsmakers again. Kentucky covers well over 50% of the time, while the Over 49 also has value since that clears in more than 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy vs. SMU (-12.5, 57)

UTSA vs. FIU (+33.5, 63)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan (-7, 51.5)

Miami at Virginia Tech (+7.5, 47.5)

Minnesota at Illinois (+3.5, 39)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-9, 64)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-15.5, 54.5)

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 49.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5, 58)

Maryland at Indiana (+11, 62)

NC State at Syracuse (-4.5, 44)

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5, 65.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU (-4, 68)

Arkansas at BYU (-3, 59.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan State (+6, 48)

LSU at Florida (-3, 48)

Clemson at Florida State (+4.5, 51)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+4, 47.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5, 52)

Nebraska at Purdue (-13, 57.5)

North Carolina at Duke (+6, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-3.5, 60.5)