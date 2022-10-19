dj-uiagalelei-clemson-tigers-usatsi.jpg
There are five Top 25 showdowns on the Week 8 college football schedule and oddsmakers are predicting a one-score game for three of those matchups. The latest Week 8 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list No. 20 Texas at -6.5 against No. 11 Oklahoma State. Also in the Big 12, No. 8 TCU is favored by 3.5-points at home against No. 17 Kansas State. Over in the Pac-12, No. 9 UCLA is a 6-point underdog on the road against No. 10 Oregon.

Should you be targeting one of those Week 8 college football spreads? Or is there more value in a bigger line like No. 6 Alabama (-21) against No. 24 Mississippi State? Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 8: No. 5 Clemson (-13) cruises to a blowout win against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are coming off an impressive 34-28 win over Florida State. The game was all but wrapped up with the Tigers leading 34-14 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continued his impressive season, throwing for 203 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Seminoles. He also recorded 14 carries for 26 yards and another score. For the season, Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,665 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Plus, Clemson is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games against an ACC opponent, which is one reason why the model expects the Tigers to cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Iowa (+29) keeps things close enough to cover the spread on the road when it faces No. 2 Ohio State at noon ET. This is a potential trap game for the Buckeyes, who are coming off a rod win at Michigan State last week and have a showdown at No. 16 Penn State coming up next week. They only have two ranked opponents remaining on their schedule, so they might not be fully invested in this game. 

Iowa's offense continues to struggle, but it simply needs to control the tempo and play well on defense to stay within this large of a number. The Hawkeyes held Illinois to just nine points in their last game, and the Illini have scored at least 20 points in their other six games this season. This is a good scheduling spot for Iowa, which had the week off following its game at Illinois. 

The Hawkeyes do not mind playing on the road, covering the spread in eight of their last 10 games away from home. SportsLine's model expects that trend to pay dividends again on Saturday, as Iowa is covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 8, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 8 (via Caesars)

See full Week 8 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at Appalachian State (-10.5, 60)

Featured Game | Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Georgia State Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
APLST
-350
-9.5
-110
o60
-110
GAST
+275
+9.5
-110
u60
-110
Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech (-3.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GATECH
-165
-3
-110
o47
-110
UVA
+140
+3
-110
u47
-110
Troy at South Alabama (-3, 48.5)

Featured Game | South Alabama Jaguars vs. Troy Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SALA
-165
-3
-110
o46.5
-110
TROY
+140
+3
-110
u46.5
-110
Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at Western Kentucky (-2.5, 57.5)

Featured Game | Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. UAB Blazers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WKY
-125
-1.5
-110
o57.5
-110
UAB
+105
+1.5
-110
u57.5
-110
Tulsa at Temple (+13, 52.5)

Featured Game | Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEMPLE
+360
+13
-110
o52.5
-110
TULSA
-480
-13
-110
u52.5
-110
Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State (-29, 49.5)

Featured Game | Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OHIOST
-15000
-29
-110
o49
-110
IOWA
+2200
+29
-110
u49
-110
Syracuse at Clemson (-13.5, 51)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-550
-13.5
-110
o49.5
-110
CUSE
+400
+13.5
-110
u49.5
-110
Indiana at Rutgers (-3, 45)

Kansas at Baylor (-8.5, 63)

Featured Game | Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAYLOR
-305
-8
-110
o58.5
-110
KANSAS
+240
+8
-110
u58.5
-110
 Cincinnati at SMU (+3, 63)

Featured Game | SMU Mustangs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SMU
+130
+3
-110
o58.5
-110
CINCY
-155
-3
-110
u58.5
-110
Duke at Miami (-8, 60.5)

Featured Game | Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIAMI
-345
-9
-110
o58
-110
DUKE
+270
+9
-110
u58
-110
West Virginia at Texas Tech (-6, 68.5)

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXTECH
-267
-7
-110
o65.5
-110
WVU
+215
+7
-110
u65.5
-110
Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5, 52.5)

Featured Game | Maryland Terrapins vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MD
-550
-13.5
-110
o51
-110
NWEST
+400
+13.5
-110
u51
-110
Boston College at Wake Forest (-21, 61.5)

Featured Game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAKE
-1400
-20.5
-110
o61
-110
BC
+800
+20.5
-110
u61
-110
Ole Miss at LSU (PK, 64.5)

Featured Game | LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LSU
-130
-2
-110
o68
-110
MISS
+110
+2
-110
u68
-110
Texas at Oklahoma State

Featured Game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLAST
+192
+6.5
-110
o61
-110
TEXAS
-235
-6.5
-110
u61
-110
 Purdue at Wisconsin (-2, 52.5)

Featured Game | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WISC
-135
-2.5
-110
o51.5
-110
PURDUE
+115
+2.5
-110
u51.5
-110
UCLA at Oregon (-6, 70.5)

Featured Game | Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OREG
-235
-6
-110
o69.5
-110
UCLA
+192
+6
-110
u69.5
-110
Memphis at Tulane (-7, 56.5)

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. Memphis Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TULANE
-278
-7
-110
o56.5
-110
MEMP
+222
+7
-110
u56.5
-110
Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14, 55)

Featured Game | Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIZZOU
-600
-14
-110
o53
-110
VANDY
+430
+14
-110
u53
-110
Mississippi State at Alabama (-21, 62)

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAMA
-1700
-21
-110
o61
-110
MISSST
+950
+21
-110
u61
-110
Minnesota at Penn State (-4.5, 45)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
-190
-4
-110
o44.5
-110
MINN
+158
+4
-110
u44.5
-110
Texas A&M at South Carolina (+3.5, 45)

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SC
+135
+3
-110
o44.5
-110
TXAM
-160
-3
-110
u44.5
-110
Kansas State at TCU (-4.5, 59)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
-170
-3.5
-110
o54
-110
KSTATE
+143
+3.5
-110
u54
-110
Pittsburgh at Louisville (-1, 56.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
-135
-2.5
-110
o55
-110
PITT
+115
+2.5
-110
u55
-110
Washington at Cal (+7.5, 57)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAL
+240
+7.5
-110
o56.5
-110
WASH
-305
-7.5
-110
u56.5
-110
