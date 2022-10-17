The Week 8 college football schedule could determine the Pac-12's chances of having a team in the College Football Playoff this season. No. 9 UCLA is the only remaining unbeaten team in the conference following USC's loss to Utah last week. The Bruins have a tough matchup this week, as they will travel to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks are 6-point favorites in the latest Week 8 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but should you back the Bruins with your Week 8 college football bets?

There are four other ranked vs. ranked matchups this weekend, including No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State in a nightcap. The Horned Frogs improved to 6-0 this year with their 43-40 win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime last week. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 8: No. 5 Clemson (-13) cruises to a blowout win over No. 14 Syracuse at noon ET. Clemson continues to be undervalued in the betting market, despite covering the spread in three straight wins. The Tigers held a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Florida State last week before allowing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but they still covered the 4.5-point spread.

Clemson's offense has been much improved this season, as it has put up at least 30 points in all seven of its games. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,665 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Tigers have one of the most balanced offenses in the country, as running back Will Shipley is averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 96 attempts.

Uiagalelei is accounting for more than 300 yards of total offense in the latest simulations, while Shipley is adding nearly 80 rushing yards. They have too much firepower for Syracuse to match, which is why Clemson is covering almost 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Iowa (+29) keeps things close enough to cover the spread on the road when it faces No. 2 Ohio State at noon ET. This is a potential trap game for the Buckeyes, who are coming off a rod win at Michigan State last week and have a showdown at No. 16 Penn State coming up next week. They only have two ranked opponents remaining on their schedule, so they might not be fully invested in this game.

Iowa's offense continues to struggle, but it simply needs to control the tempo and play well on defense to stay within this large of a number. The Hawkeyes held Illinois to just nine points in their last game, and the Illini have scored at least 20 points in their other six games this season. This is a good scheduling spot for Iowa, which had the week off following its game at Illinois.

The Hawkeyes do not mind playing on the road, covering the spread in eight of their last 10 games away from home. SportsLine's model expects that trend to pay dividends again on Saturday, as Iowa is covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 8 (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at Appalachian State (-10.5, 60)

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech (-3.5, 45.5)

Troy at South Alabama (-3, 48.5)

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at Western Kentucky (-2.5, 57.5)

Tulsa at Temple (+13, 52.5)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State (-29, 49.5)

Syracuse at Clemson (-13.5, 51)

Indiana at Rutgers (-3, 45)

Kansas at Baylor (-8.5, 63)

Cincinnati at SMU (+3, 63)

Duke at Miami (-8, 60.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-6, 68.5)

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5, 52.5)

Boston College at Wake Forest (-21, 61.5)

Ole Miss at LSU (PK, 64.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2, 52.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-6, 70.5)

Memphis at Tulane (-7, 56.5)

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14, 55)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21, 62)

Minnesota at Penn State (-4.5, 45)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+3.5, 45)

Kansas State at TCU (-4.5, 59)

Pittsburgh at Louisville (-1, 56.5)

Washington at Cal (+7.5, 57)