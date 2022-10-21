One of the big storylines during the Week 8 college football schedule will be teams looking to bounce back from disappointing performances in Week 7. Alabama lost a stunner to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide won't have long to regroup as they host No. 24 Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Week 8 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Crimson Tide at -21 in that one. Penn State, meanwhile, is laying five points against Minnesota after the Nittany Lions were dominated by Michigan.

The task will be tougher for Oklahoma State in its Big 12 battle against Texas following its first loss of the season. The Cowboys are 6-point underdogs in that Top 25 matchup. Which Week 8 college football lines have the most value? Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 8: No. 5 Clemson (-13.5) cruises to a blowout win against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday in a noon ET battle of undefeated ACC squads. The Tigers have won four straight against the Orange, and they've scored 41 or more points in two of the last three meetings against Syracuse.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been playing well in recent weeks, especially against ACC opponents. The junior QB has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, and he's scored three rushing TDs in his last three games. In addition, the Tigers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in conference play, which is one reason why the model expects Clemson to cover the spread 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Iowa (+30) keeps things close enough to cover the spread on the road when it faces No. 2 Ohio State at noon ET. The Hawkeyes feature one of the nation's stingiest defenses. In fact, Iowa is giving up just 9.83 points per game this season, which ranks third in the country.

The Buckeyes are clearly the better team in this matchup, but covering such a large spread could be hard to accomplish against an Iowa defense that is giving up just 154 passing yards per game this season. Plus, the Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four meetings against Ohio State. SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue on Saturday, as Iowa covers the spread almost 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 8 (via Caesars)

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at Western Kentucky (-1.5, 58.5)

Tulsa at Temple (+13, 52.5)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State (-30, 50)

Syracuse at Clemson (-13.5, 49.5)

Indiana at Rutgers (-3, 45)

Kansas at Baylor (-8.5, 63)

Cincinnati at SMU (+3, 63)

Duke at Miami (-8, 60.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-6, 68.5)

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5, 52.5)

Boston College at Wake Forest (-21, 61.5)

Ole Miss at LSU (-2.5, 66.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (-6, 60.5)

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2, 52.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-6, 70.5)

Memphis at Tulane (-7, 56.5)

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14, 55)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21, 62)

Minnesota at Penn State (-4.5, 45)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+3.5, 45)

Kansas State at TCU (-4.5, 59)

Pittsburgh at Louisville (-1, 56.5)

Washington at Cal (+7.5, 57)