USATSI

No. 13 Penn State has already had one opportunity to face a top-five team this season, getting blown out by then-No. 5 Michigan two weeks ago. The Nittany Lions will be hoping for a better performance when they face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes during the Week 9 college football schedule. Ohio State is coming off a dominant outing, blowing out Iowa in a 54-10 final last week. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. 

Elsewhere, No. 7 TCU has a chance to remain unbeaten when it faces West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs have won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State easily wins as a 1-point underdog against No. 22 Kansas State. The Wildcats were still alive in the College Football Playoff race heading into their matchup against then-No. 8 TCU last week, but they blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 final. They are going to have trouble recovering from that loss emotionally, especially since they are facing a tough team this week. Oklahoma State is coming off an excellent performance, taking down then-No. 20 Texas in a 41-34 final as a 6.5-point underdog. 

Star quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards. Sanders has now racked up more than 2,000 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns this season. Kansas State has been held under 15 points on two occasions this season, which is one reason why the model has Oklahoma State covering the spread more than 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan rolls to a blowout win over Michigan State, easily covering the 22.5-point spread. The Spartans were able to snap a four-game losing streak in their previous contest, but it came against a struggling Wisconsin team. They have not been able to hold up against quality opponents this season, with all four losses during their losing streak coming by double digits. Michigan State has only faced one ranked team in 2022, losing to then-No. 3 Ohio State by 29 points. 

Michigan has been blowing teams out all season, including a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State two weeks ago. Junior running back Blake Corum has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. He should have continued success against Michigan State's defense, as the Wolverines are covering the big number in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State (-13.5, 40)

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NCST
-550
BET NOW
-13.5
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
VATECH
+400
BET NOW
+13.5
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi (PK, 43.5)

Featured Game | Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USM
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
UL
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Utah at Washington State (+8, 56)

Featured Game | Washington State Cougars vs. Utah Utes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WASHST
+260
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
UTAH
-335
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 60.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. East Carolina Pirates
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
ECU
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6.5, 58.5)

Featured Game | FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FIU
+222
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
LATECH
-278
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
+100
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
OKLA
-120
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-2800
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
GATECH
+1250
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
+500
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
o61.5
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-700
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
u61.5
-110
BET NOW

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CUSE
-135
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
ND
+115
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

 TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+228
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o69
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-285
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u69
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Featured Game | Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AUBURN
+158
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o61.5
-105
BET NOW
ARK
-190
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u61.5
-115
BET NOW

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UVA
+118
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
MIAMI
-140
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Florida at Georgia (-22, 56)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-2400
BET NOW
-22
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
FLA
+1150
BET NOW
+22
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
+180
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
-220
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1, 58)

Featured Game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KSTATE
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEB
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
ILL
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW

 Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAL
+600
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-900
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
+100
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
CINCY
-120
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SC
-205
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
MIZZOU
+170
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+500
BET NOW
+15
-110
BET NOW
o76
-110
BET NOW
USC
-700
BET NOW
-15
-110
BET NOW
u76
-110
BET NOW

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-2400
BET NOW
-22
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
MICHST
+1150
BET NOW
+22
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXTECH
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o61.5
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u61.5
-110
BET NOW

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-105
BET NOW
o63.5
-110
BET NOW
PITT
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-115
BET NOW
u63.5
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-800
BET NOW
-16.5
-110
BET NOW
o63.5
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+550
BET NOW
+16.5
-110
BET NOW
u63.5
-110
BET NOW