No. 13 Penn State has already had one opportunity to face a top-five team this season, getting blown out by then-No. 5 Michigan two weeks ago. The Nittany Lions will be hoping for a better performance when they face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes during the Week 9 college football schedule. Ohio State is coming off a dominant outing, blowing out Iowa in a 54-10 final last week. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Elsewhere, No. 7 TCU has a chance to remain unbeaten when it faces West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs have won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State easily wins as a 1-point underdog against No. 22 Kansas State. The Wildcats were still alive in the College Football Playoff race heading into their matchup against then-No. 8 TCU last week, but they blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 final. They are going to have trouble recovering from that loss emotionally, especially since they are facing a tough team this week. Oklahoma State is coming off an excellent performance, taking down then-No. 20 Texas in a 41-34 final as a 6.5-point underdog.

Star quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards. Sanders has now racked up more than 2,000 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns this season. Kansas State has been held under 15 points on two occasions this season, which is one reason why the model has Oklahoma State covering the spread more than 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan rolls to a blowout win over Michigan State, easily covering the 22.5-point spread. The Spartans were able to snap a four-game losing streak in their previous contest, but it came against a struggling Wisconsin team. They have not been able to hold up against quality opponents this season, with all four losses during their losing streak coming by double digits. Michigan State has only faced one ranked team in 2022, losing to then-No. 3 Ohio State by 29 points.

Michigan has been blowing teams out all season, including a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State two weeks ago. Junior running back Blake Corum has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. He should have continued success against Michigan State's defense, as the Wolverines are covering the big number in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State (-13.5, 40)

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi (PK, 43.5)

Utah at Washington State (+8, 56)

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 60.5)

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Florida at Georgia (-22, 56)

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1, 58)

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 54.5)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)