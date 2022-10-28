This has been the season that Tennessee fans have been waiting decades for, as the Volunteers are the No. 3 team in the nation with an opportunity to win the SEC for the first time since 1998. In two weeks, they get their shot at No. 1 Georgia, but first they have to handle business at home against No. 19 Kentucky. The Vols are 12-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but can they focus on the task at hand without being distracted by their upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs?

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) wins by a touchdown against Big 12 rival Kansas State on Saturday. The past few weeks have been a difficult stretch for the Cowboys, but they won against Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns. In those games, the Cowboys offense ran 184 total plays, while the defense had to defend 185, and in between was a loss to TCU that featured nearly 900 yards of offense between the two sides.

Fatigue from the arduous run of conference opponents is a concern, but Kansas State could be as one-dimensional of a team as Oklahoma State will have played to this point. The Wildcats' top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Will Howard were both injured in their last game against TCU, and Jake Rubley's only pass of the game in relief was intercepted. K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is a terrific player, but if he is the only one getting the ball, Oklahoma State should be able to cobble together another win on Saturday. The model projects that the Cowboys cover well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans come limping into town for this game, having lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming in double overtime against Wisconsin. They have already suffered four losses by double digits this season, including a 49-20 setback against then-No. 3 Ohio State.

Michigan is led by star running back Blake Corum, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has scored 13 touchdowns. Backup running back Donovan Edwards racked up a career high 173 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's 41-17 win over Penn State, so Michigan State is going to have trouble slowing down the Wolverines in this matchup. Corum and Edwards are backed up by one of the best defenses in college football, as Michigan has allowed 17 points or fewer in six of its seven wins. The model says the Wolverines cover almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

