spencer-sanders.jpg
USATSI

This has been the season that Tennessee fans have been waiting decades for, as the Volunteers are the No. 3 team in the nation with an opportunity to win the SEC for the first time since 1998. In two weeks, they get their shot at No. 1 Georgia, but first they have to handle business at home against No. 19 Kentucky. The Vols are 12-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but can they focus on the task at hand without being distracted by their upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs?

Georgia could be in a similar situation against Florida this week, and this 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup is effectively the Gators' Super Bowl at this point. Georgia is a massive 22.5-point favorite, but could get caught in a look-ahead spot, which could jeopardize their status as one of the top Week 9 college football bets. Before making any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) wins by a touchdown against Big 12 rival Kansas State on Saturday. The past few weeks have been a difficult stretch for the Cowboys, but they won against Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns. In those games, the Cowboys offense ran 184 total plays, while the defense had to defend 185, and in between was a loss to TCU that featured nearly 900 yards of offense between the two sides.

Fatigue from the arduous run of conference opponents is a concern, but Kansas State could be as one-dimensional of a team as Oklahoma State will have played to this point. The Wildcats' top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Will Howard were both injured in their last game against TCU, and Jake Rubley's only pass of the game in relief was intercepted. K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is a terrific player, but if he is the only one getting the ball, Oklahoma State should be able to cobble together another win on Saturday. The model projects that the Cowboys cover well over 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans come limping into town for this game, having lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming in double overtime against Wisconsin. They have already suffered four losses by double digits this season, including a 49-20 setback against then-No. 3 Ohio State.

Michigan is led by star running back Blake Corum, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has scored 13 touchdowns. Backup running back Donovan Edwards racked up a career high 173 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's 41-17 win over Penn State, so Michigan State is going to have trouble slowing down the Wolverines in this matchup. Corum and Edwards are backed up by one of the best defenses in college football, as Michigan has allowed 17 points or fewer in six of its seven wins. The model says the Wolverines cover almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 63.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. East Carolina Pirates
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o63.5
-110
BET NOW
ECU
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u63.5
-110
BET NOW

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6, 57)

Featured Game | FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FIU
+192
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
LATECH
-235
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLA
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-3500
BET NOW
-24
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
GATECH
+1350
BET NOW
+24
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
+460
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-650
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CUSE
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
ND
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

 TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o68.5
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u68.5
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Featured Game | Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AUBURN
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-120
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
ARK
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
+100
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UVA
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
MIAMI
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Florida at Georgia (-22.5, 56)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-2400
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
FLA
+1150
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-115
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-105
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5, 58)

Featured Game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KSTATE
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEB
+235
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
ILL
-292
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

 Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAL
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
CINCY
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SC
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
MIZZOU
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+460
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
o76.5
-110
BET NOW
USC
-650
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
u76.5
-110
BET NOW

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 55)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-2000
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
MICHST
+1050
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXTECH
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o65.5
-110
BET NOW
PITT
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u65.5
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-800
BET NOW
-16.5
-110
BET NOW
o66.5
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+550
BET NOW
+16.5
-110
BET NOW
u66.5
-110
BET NOW