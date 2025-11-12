SEC heavyweight matchups highlight the slate of games to make Week 12 college football picks on with No. 4 Alabama (-6) vs. No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia (-6) both set for Saturday as four of the nine winningest FBS programs all-time meet up. Meanwhile, the team they're all looking up to in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Ohio State, will have its first Big Ten matchup versus UCLA, with the Buckeyes favored by 32.5 points according to the Week 12 college football odds.

That matchup will see Nico Iamaleava face the team where his Tennessee tenure ended against, as the Vols fell to Ohio State in last year's CFP. Is that extra incentive for the UCLA quarterback enough to back the Bruins with Week 12 college football predictions? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 12 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 12: the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (+6, 45.5) cover versus No. 4 Alabama in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. Oklahoma pulled off a road upset at Tennessee on Nov. 1 before having a bye last week, while Bama had a physical win over LSU on Saturday. One can't discount the rest advantage that provides the Sooners as Alabama has covered in just one of its last five games when it has a rest disadvantage. OU quarterback John Mateer is undefeated (3-0) on the road with Oklahoma and has 17 total touchdowns versus just two interceptions over his last six road games overall. The model forecasts Oklahoma to go into Tuscaloosa, Ala., and cover over 50% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

Another prediction: No. 15 Miami (-14.5, 55.5) covers at home versus NC State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Being at home is important to note for the Canes as NC State has lost both on the scoreboard and versus the spread in three straight road games. The Wolfpack's defense will be the weakest unit on the field come Saturday as it's allowed 41.7 points over its last three, while Miami's defense is the strength of its team. The Hurricanes rank 10th in FBS by allowing just 15 points per game, and of their last six home games, they've allowed a lone touchdown -- or no trips to the end zone at all -- in five of them. The model has Miami covering well over 50% of the time, with the Over hitting in well over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See which other picks the model likes here.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan (-2.5, 44.5)

Toledo vs. Miami-OH (+4.5, 45.5)

UMass vs. Northern Illinois (-11.5, 43.5)

Thursday, Nov. 13

Troy vs. Old Dominion (-11.5, 52.5)

Friday, Nov. 14

Clemson vs. Louisville (-3, 49.5)

Minnesota vs. Oregon (-25.5, 44.5)

Saturday, Nov. 15

Michigan vs. Northwestern (+11.5, 41.5)

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (+12.5, 55.5)

UCF vs. Texas Tech (-23.5, 47.5)

NC State vs. Miami (-14.5, 55.5)

Iowa vs. USC (-6.5, 49.5)

Oklahoma vs. Alabama (-6, 45.5)

Texas vs. Georgia (-6, 48.5)

UCLA vs. Ohio State (-32.5, 48.5)