Nearly half of the SEC has a bye this Saturday, meaning you'll have to focus your Week 6 college football bets on others. There are still compelling SEC matchups like Alabama vs. Vanderbilt (+10.5) and Texas vs. Florida (+5.5) to make college football picks on, but the ACC also has a pair of interesting contests. That includes one of the sport's best rivalries in Miami vs. Florida State, which has the No. 3 Hurricanes as 4.5-point favorites over the No. 18 Seminoles, per the Week 6 college football odds.

Another ACC contest has lots of star power -- on the sideline -- as Bill Belichick and Dabo Swinney meet for the first time, with their respective teams both coming off byes. Clemson is favored by 14 points over UNC in the latest Week 6 college football lines as the Tigers look for their first cover of the season. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 6 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 6 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 6: Louisville (-6.5, 59.5) covers versus No. 24 Virginia in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The Cardinals have won seven straight games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the nation, and they're coming off a complete team victory over Pitt. QB Miller Moss had over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinals defense forced five turnovers. Taking care of the ball is an issue for UVA, which had three giveaways in its last game, as the Cavaliers have won the turnover battle just once over their last four games. Virginia also gave up 256 rushing yards last week -- its most since the 2023 season -- and the team has lost three straight road games as the model has Louisville covering more than 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: No. 9 Texas (-5.5, 42.5) covers against Florida in nearly 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will visit The Swamp, but Texas is 9-1 on the road since 2023, the second-best away record in FBS over that span. Arch Manning has 13 total touchdowns (8 passing, 5 rushing) since Week 2, which leads the SEC over this stretch, despite Texas just coming off a bye. Meanwhile, Florida ranks last in the SEC with 22 points per game, and the Gators are 2-8 versus top-10 teams under Billy Napier. The Longhorns are undefeated in four all-time games versus Florida, as in addition to backing UT to cover, the SportsLine model also forecasts the Over hitting well over 50% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

Week 6 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-19.5, 48.5)

Wisconsin vs. Michigan (-17.5, 43.5)

Air Force vs. Navy (-13.5, 51.5)

Clemson vs. North Carolina (+14, 46.5)

Texas vs. Florida (+5.5, 41.5)

Boise State vs. Notre Dame (-21, 62.5)

Virginia vs. Louisville (-6.5, 59.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama (-11.5, 56.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (+4.5, 53.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-23.5, 43.5)