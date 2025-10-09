While last week was light on elite matchups, there are some heavyweight contests you can make Week 7 college football picks on. The headliner is the top-10 contest of Oregon vs. Indiana, in which the No. 3 Ducks are 7.5-point favorites over the No. 7 Hoosiers, per the latest Week 7 college football odds. There's also the Red River Rivalry of No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas, with Arch Manning's Longhorns favored by 1.5 points over an OU team expected to be without QB John Mateer, though he's making a push to return.

Other Top 25 games include Alabama vs. Missouri (+3) in the SEC and Ohio State vs. Illinois (+14.5) in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans aren't ranked, but many will still look to place Week 7 college football bets on their matchup with Michigan (+2.5), in a game between two of the most prestigious programs in the sport. There's also Ole Miss vs. Washington State (+32.5), which has the largest of the Week 7 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 7 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 7 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 7: the third-ranked Oregon Ducks (-7.5, 54.5) cover versus No. 7 Indiana in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. Both teams are coming off a bye, but the Hoosiers have recently been in a bit of a malaise after an off week, having covered just one over their last six games after a bye. Under coach Curt Cignetti, IU is 0-2 versus top-five ranked teams, while Oregon has a sterling 8-2-1 spread record over its last 11 versus ranked opponents. Additionally, the Ducks should exploit Indiana's redzone defense as the Hoosiers have allowed all of their opponent trips into the redzone to end up in points, making Indiana one of eight teams in the nation to allow points on every opponent redzone visit. SportsLine's model has the Ducks covering 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: No. 11 LSU (-9.5, 44.5) covers against South Carolina in over 50% of simulations Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET. LSU is riding a 20-game home win streak versus unranked foes, while South Carolina is just 2-8 on the road versus SEC ranked opponents under coach Shane Beamer. While LSU has struggled at time on offense this season, its issues don't compare with that of the Gamecocks, who rank fifth-worst in all of FBS with 2.9 yards per carry. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers hasn't lived up to his preseason Heisman hype and has just five total touchdowns on the season, while the Tigers can take solace in the fact that they're 12-1 all-time versus USC at home. The model also forecasts the Over to hit over 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

Week 7 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 9

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State (+6, 45.5)

East Carolina vs. Tulane (-6.5, 53.5)

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern (+3.5, 59.5)

Friday, Oct. 10

Fresno State vs. Colorado State (+6.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Washington (-10, 59.5)

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama vs. Missouri (+3, 52.5)

Ohio State vs. Illinois (+16.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-3, 42.5)

Nebraska vs. Maryland (+6.5, 47.5)

TCU vs. Kansas State (+1.5, 55.5)

Indiana vs. Oregon (-7.5, 54.5)

Arkansas vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 68.5)

Michigan vs. USC (-2.5, 57.5)

South Carolina vs. LSU (-9.5, 43.5)

BYU vs. Arizona (+2.5, 47.5)