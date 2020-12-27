Ten bowl games are complete, but most of the top matchups are scheduled to unfold in the coming week. The action resumes with two games on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and it rolls all the way through Jan. 2 with four matchups that day. In addition to some of the top bowl games, the College Football Playoff semifinals are on Jan. 1 with No. 2 Clemson laying 7.5-points against No. 3 Ohio State and top-ranked Alabama favored by 19.5-points against No. 4 Notre Dame, according to the latest college football bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Where are the best values for college football bets this week? And which lines are way off during the 2020-21 college football bowl schedule? Before locking in any college football picks for bowl games, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2020-21 college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is recommending: No. 18 Miami (+2) stays within the spread when it meets up with No. 21 Oklahoma State on Dec. 29 in the 2020 Cheez-it Bowl in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium. The Hurricanes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as underdogs. SportsLine's model projects that Miami has a great chance of winning the game straight up.

The Hurricanes piled up over 432 yards of total offense per game, good for seventh in the ACC. The simulations show quarterback D'Eriq King throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns as Miami picks up the cover almost 70 percent of the time. The over (58.5) also hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Army (+7) stays within the spread when it takes on West Virginia in the 2020 Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The Black Knights were originally left without a postseason matchup, but were then slotted into this Memphis-based bowl when Tennessee dropped out due COVID-19 issues. It leads to a tough matchup for the Mountaineers.

Army gave up just 14 points per game this year, while averaging 281.3 yards per game on the ground. WVU will be scrambling to put together a plan to stop Army's option attack on relatively short notice. The model is calling for a low-scoring game that goes under the total (41.5) almost 70 percent of the time as Army stays within the spread in well over 70 percent of simulations.

How to make 2020-21 college football bowl picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every bowl game and the College Football Playoff matchups, and it is calling for multiple shocking upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? And which underdogs should you be all over? Check out the latest college football odds from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami v. Oklahoma State (-2, 58.5)

Latest Odds: Miami (FL) Hurricanes +2.5 Bet Now

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado (+9.5, 63.5)

Latest Odds: Colorado Buffaloes +9.5 Bet Now

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest (+6.5, 53)

Latest Odds: Wisconsin Badgers -7 Bet Now

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri (+15, 50)

Latest Odds: Missouri Tigers +14 Bet Now

Cotton Bowl Classic: Oklahoma vs. Florida (-3, 70.5)

Latest Odds: Oklahoma Sooners +3 Bet Now

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-3, 50)

Latest Odds: Mississippi State Bulldogs +2.5 Bet Now

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State (+7, 63)

Latest Odds: San Jose State Spartans -9.5 Bet Now

Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia (-7.5, 42.5)

Latest Odds: Army West Point Black Knights +7 Bet Now

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas (+5.5, 58)

Latest Odds: TCU Horned Frogs -5 Bet Now

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bearcats +7 Bet Now

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn (+3.5, 43.5)

Latest Odds: Northwestern Wildcats -3.5 Bet Now

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+19.5, 65.5)

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 Bet Now

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+7.5, 65.5)

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers -7.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53)

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 Bet Now

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss (+6.5, 66.5)

Latest Odds: Indiana Hoosiers -6.5 Bet Now

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon (+4.5, 57.5)

Latest Odds: Iowa State Cyclones -4.5 Bet Now

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (+6.5, 68.5)

Latest Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels +7 Bet Now

Friday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TBD