It's always interesting to see how Group of Five programs stack up against the Power Five, and the 2020-21 college football bowl schedule has some intriguing matchups of that nature. The 2020 Peach Bowl features the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs facing the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year's Day. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as seven-point favorites in the college football bowl odds.

Tulsa, meanwhile, is laying 2.5 points against Mississippi State in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl. Which of those lines carry value for college football bowl bets? Before locking in any college football picks for those bowl games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2020-21 college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is recommending: No. 18 Miami (FL) keeps it within the spread against No. 21 Oklahoma State (-2) in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The Hurricanes fell flat in their regular season finale against North Carolina, but that doesn't diminish their overall campaign. They went 8-2 overall and covered in two of their final three games as well. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, finished strong against Baylor, but failed to cover in the prior five games and was just 3-6 ATS on the season.

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King throws for almost 300 yards and adds 70 on the ground in the simulations, helping them pick up the cover almost 70 percent of the time. The over (59.5) also clears in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football bowl predictions from the model: No. 20 Texas (-9.5) covers when it takes on Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. The Longhorns had national title hopes, but ended up going 6-3 and they were just 4-5 against the spread. But they finished strong with a 69-31 win over Kansas State that easily covered the 7.5-point spread in that matchup.

Colorado, meanwhile, had a disappointing end to the season as the Buffaloes fell 38-21 against Utah. SportsLine's model shows Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throwing for around 250 yards and almost three scores as Texas covers in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (63.5), meanwhile, hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make 2020-21 college football bowl picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every bowl game and the College Football Playoff matchups, and it is calling for multiple shocking upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? And which underdogs should you be all over? Check out the latest college football odds from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston (-13, 59.5)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall (+3, 53.5)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty (+5.5, 58.5)

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA (+13, 57.5)

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-4.5, 52.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami v. Oklahoma State (-2, 58.5)

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado (+9.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest (+6.5, 53)

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri (+15, 50)

Cotton Bowl Classic: Oklahoma vs. Florida (-3, 70.5)

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-3, 50)

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State (+7, 63)

Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia (-7.5, 42.5)

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas (+5.5, 58)

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7, 50.5)

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn (+3.5, 43.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+19.5, 65.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+7.5, 65.5)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53)

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss (+6.5, 66.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon (+4.5, 57.5)

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (+6.5, 68.5)

Friday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TBD