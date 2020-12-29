Liberty pulled off a wild 37-34 upset win against No. 12 Coastal Carolina on Saturday in the Cure Bowl to end the first week of the 2020-21 college football bowl schedule. A lot more action is in store this week with multiple games each day starting on Tuesday and ending on Saturday. Much of the attention will be on the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1. William Hill Sportsbook lists No. 1 Alabama at -19.5 against No. 4 Notre Dame, a line that has held stable.

Top 2020-21 college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is recommending: No. 13 North Carolina (+7.5) covers against No. 5 Texas A&M in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. UNC had an impressive 7-3 campaign and Mack Brown's squad saved its best performance for the end of the regular season as the Tar Heels blasted Miami 62-26 on Dec. 12. North Carolina finished the regular season sixth nationally in scoring offense (43 ppg) and fourth in total offense (556.6 ypg).

That offense will be tested by a tough Texas A&M defense, but SportsLine's model projects that the Tar Heels will still put up close to 30 point as quarterback Sam Howell throws for almost 300 yards in the simulations. UNC stays within the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The under (65.5), meanwhile, hits in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Army (+7) stays within the spread when it takes on West Virginia in the 2020 Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. Despite posting a 9-2 record overall, Army was initially left out of the bowl system, but was given a second chance when Tennessee was forced to withdraw from the Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now the Black Knights will take on the 5-4 Mountaineers and their playing style is conducive to helping them cover as moderate underdogs. Army shortens games with its triple-option system and finished the season averaging 281.0 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the West Virginia defense has struggled against the run of late, giving up 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns back on Dec. 5 in a 42-6 loss to Iowa State.

As for the Army defense, it allows just 271.1 yards per game and ranked second in the nation in points allowed per game (14.0). Even in a loss to Cincinnati, who would eventually go unbeaten, the Black Knights allowed just 331 yards of total offense and forced a pair of turnovers. The model predicts that Army records a couple of sacks and forces a couple of turnovers to slow West Virginia down, helping the Black Knights cover in well over 70 percent of simulations. The under 41.5 also hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami v. Oklahoma State (-2, 58.5)

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado (+9.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest (+6.5, 53)

Cotton Bowl Classic: Oklahoma vs. Florida (-3, 70.5)

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-3, 50)

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State (+7, 63)

Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia (-7.5, 42.5)

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas (+5.5, 58)

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7, 50.5)

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn (+3.5, 43.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+19.5, 65.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+7.5, 65.5)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53)

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss (+6.5, 66.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon (+4.5, 57.5)

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 65.5)

Friday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TBD