The College Football Playoff begins on New Year's Day with No. 1 Alabama taking on No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson playing No. 3 Ohio State. The Crimson Tide are 19.5-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Tigers are 7.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes. But if you don't feel comfortable with either of those College Football Playoff lines, there are still plenty of other games left on the college football bowl schedule to bet as well.

Auburn and Northwestern will go head-to-head on New Year's Day in the 2021 Outback Bowl and Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach after the Tigers fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the college football bowl spreads as they look to cap an impressive season. Before locking in any college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Top 2020-21 college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is recommending: No. 13 North Carolina (+7.5) covers against No. 5 Texas A&M in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. Texas A&M thought that it had a compelling case to surpass Notre Dame for the final spot in the College Football Playoff with its only loss coming early in the season against Alabama. However, the Aggies were relegated to a New Year's Six bowl outside the playoff.

That's a classic letdown spot for big-time programs and the Tar Heels should be extremely motivated to close with a big win in just their second season under Mack Brown. North Carolina averaged a whopping 556.6 yards of total offense per game this season, which ranked fourth in the country.

The Tar Heels, who averaged 43.0 points per game, are led by quarterback Sam Howell. The sophomore signal caller averaged 10.6 yards per pass attempt this season and the Aggies gave up 747 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns against the two most prolific passing offenses they faced (Alabama and Florida). The model predicts that Howell will throw for well over 275 yards and two touchdowns on average to help the Tar Heels cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: NC State covers as 2.5-point underdogs against Kentucky on Jan. 2 in the 2021 Gator Bowl. The Wolfpack are currently ranked No. 23 in the nation after going 8-3 in the regular season and finishing the season with four consecutive victories.

NC State allowed just 4.6 yards per play during that span and an inconsistent Kentucky offense should have trouble moving the football against this Wolfpack defense. Kentucky averaged fewer than 4.8 yards per play in seven of its 10 games in 2020 and failed to produce more than 229 yards of total offense in half its contests.

Payton Wilson, Daniel Joseph, Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas and Terrell Dawkins all had at least 9.5 tackles for loss this season and if NC State can force Kentucky to play from behind the chains, it could be a long day for Kentucky. The model predicts that Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson throws for fewer than 150 yards on average as NC State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under 50 also hits well over 60 percent of the time.

How to make 2020-21 college football bowl picks

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-2, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State (+7, 63)

Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia (-7.5, 42.5)

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7, 50.5)

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn (+3.5, 43.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+19.5, 65.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+7.5, 65.5)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53)

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss (+6.5, 66.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon (+4.5, 57.5)

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 65.5)

Friday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TBD