The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule features intriguing matchups from the middle of December until the CFP National Championship on Jan. 8. While top-10 matchups will command the most attention, there are also exciting games between Power 5 and Group of 5 teams. Kansas will face UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, as the Rebels aim for their 10th win of the season. However, they are 12.5-point underdogs to the Jayhawks in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus.

Another matchup of that type pits No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) easily covers versus No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions did not show any signs of disappointment following their narrow loss to Michigan in mid-November, bouncing back with a 21-point win over Rutgers and a 42-0 blowout at Michigan State. They are amid a remarkable stretch against the spread, covering at a 15-3-1 clip in their last 19 games.

Penn State has also covered in eight straight games in December and has rattled off 20 consecutive outright wins as a favorite, so all of the trends are pointing toward the Nittany Lions in this matchup. They have a balanced offense, with quarterback Drew Allar throwing 23 touchdowns and one interception, while running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. SportsLine's model expects their success to continue against Ole Miss, as Penn State is covering in almost 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-16) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Liberty added to an impressive undefeated regular season with a 49-35 win over New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game. However, the Flames did not face a ranked team during the regular season, and their defense has allowed at least 25 points in the last three games.

Oregon's offense has been among the best in college football all season, averaging 44.2 points under the guidance of Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix. The fifth-year senior quarterback has racked up 4,145 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Oregon has covered the spread at a 9-3-1 clip this season and has significantly more talent than Liberty, which is why the Ducks are covering in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 47)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 57.5)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)