No. 22 Clemson and Kentucky were both left disappointed by their respective results in the regular season, but they can generate momentum heading into next season when they meet in the 2023 Gator Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers closed the year on a four-game winning streak, including top-25 wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame. Kentucky lost five times in a six-game stretch, but it bounced back with a 38-31 win over then-No. 10 Louisville in the regular-season finale. The Tigers are 5-point favorites in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus.

Some of the other exciting matchups on the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule include No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl and No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Which teams should you include in your 2023-24 college football bowl bets? Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions were the top defensive team in college football this season, allowing just 11.4 points per game. Their defense has helped them cover the spread at a high rate against inferior opponents dating back to last season, going 13-1-1 against the spread in their last 15 games as favorites.

Ole Miss failed to cover the spread in its final four games of the season, and its high-octane offense was shut down by Alabama and Georgia this year. The Rebels also scored just 10 points against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl their last time out, so they cannot be trusted to put up big numbers against Penn State. SportsLine's model expects the Rebels to struggle in this matchup, as Penn State is covering the spread in more than 60% of the latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Blowout wins were the norm for Oregon this year, outside of facing Washington, as the Ducks' average margin of victory is 32 points per game. Oregon is the only FBS team to score 30-plus in every game, and it has a successful history against Group of Five teams like Liberty. The Ducks have won six straight games versus Group of Five squads, including a 45-point victory in their one such game in 2023 versus Hawaii.

Liberty is just 1-4 against AP Top 25 teams since joining FBS, including three straight defeats. Its average margin of defeat in those four losses is 16.5 points, and none of those games came against teams ranked as high as No. 8 Oregon. Overall, the Flames sport a 4-16 SU record against Power Five teams. Liberty is taking a major step up in competition against an Oregon squad which utterly dominated every opponent except one. That's a big reason why the model has the Ducks (-17.5) winning by more than three touchdowns and covering nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-2.5, 58.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-6.5, 41.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51.5)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-5.5, 47)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3.5, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-3.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-12, 52.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-1, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)