No. 13 LSU was one of the hottest teams in college football during the second half of the season, with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way. However, he opted out of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, leaving sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in charge of the offense. The Badgers will be without a key player of their own, as star running back Braelon Allen opted out of the bowl game and declared for the NFL Draft. LSU is a 10-point favorite in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 8 Oregon (-17) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix leads an Oregon offense that ranks second nationally in passing offense, total offense and scoring. Nix led the country in passing touchdowns (40) while racking up 4,145 passing yards.

The Flames were not tested by this type of offense this season, as they did not face a top-50 scoring offense all year. Oregon not only has more talent, but it has also done a much better job of taking care of the ball this year. The Ducks committed the third-fewest turnovers in the country, while Liberty turned the ball over at the 14th highest rate. This adds up to a comfortable win for Oregon, which is covering the spread in almost 60% of the model's latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10, 56)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17, 67.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-6, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-3.5, 63.5)