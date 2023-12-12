The highest ranked team to not make the New Year's Six bowl games is No. 12 Oklahoma. As a result, its final game as a Big 12 member will take place on Thursday, Dec. 28 when it faces No. 14 Arizona in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. The game also marks the Wildcats' final game as a Pac-12 member, and Arizona is a 3-point favorite in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds. The last time these teams played in 1989, Arizona won 6-3, but don't expect a similar score for this one as the game has a total of 62.5, per the latest SportsLine consensus college football bowl lines.

OU will be without QB Dillon Gabriel, who entered the transfer portal and has since committed to Oregon after leading the Big 12 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Arizona may also have extra motivation as it's joining the same Big 12 conference next year that Oklahoma is departing. Before locking in any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) easily covers versus No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions did not show any signs of disappointment following their narrow loss to Michigan in mid-November, bouncing back with a 21-point win over Rutgers and a 42-0 blowout at Michigan State. They are amid a remarkable stretch against the spread, covering at a 15-3-1 clip in their last 19 games.

Penn State has also covered in eight straight games in December and has rattled off 20 consecutive outright wins as a favorite, so all of the trends are pointing toward the Nittany Lions in this matchup. They have a balanced offense, with quarterback Drew Allar throwing 23 touchdowns and one interception, while running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. SportsLine's model expects their success to continue against Ole Miss, as Penn State is covering in almost 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-18.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The Ducks dominated everyone all year that wasn't named Washington to the tune of a 11-2 record. Meanwhile, Liberty (13-0) is one of four undefeated teams in FBS, though it didn't play a ranked team all year. The Flames' bread and butter is their running game, as both RB Quinton Cooley and QB Kaidon Salter eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, but few teams in the nation defend the run as well as Oregon.

The Ducks allow just 3.4 yards per carry and rank 12th in the FBS in run defense. That's with them facing high-octane offenses, while Liberty was never truly tested on defense as it didn't face a top-50 scoring offense all season. Oregon also has a massive advantage in terms of protecting the ball, as it committed the third-fewest turnovers in the nation, while Liberty has the 14th-most giveaways in the country. With these factors, the model has Oregon (-18.5) winning by over three touchdowns and covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 47)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 57.5)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)