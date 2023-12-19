The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule is underway, with intriguing matchups taking place across the country over the next few weeks. Air Force had one of the strangest trajectories in the country this season, winning eight straight games before losing its final four games. The Falcons will try to get back on track when they face James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23. James Madison is a 2.5-point favorite in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus following its 11-1 campaign.

One of the other enticing games before Christmas pits Syracuse against South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21. The Orange are 2.5-point favorites in the 2023-24 college football bowl spreads, but is that a game you should target with your college football bowl bets? Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Rebels had one of the best offenses in college football this season, but they are facing a Penn State defense that led the country in yards allowed per game. The Nittany Lions closed the regular season with a 42-0 win over Michigan State, moving to 13-1-1 against the spread in their last 15 games as favorites.

Their defense allowed just 11.4 points per game this season, and they were even better as favorites (9.3). Penn State's offense closed the campaign with successful performances as well, averaging nearly 35 points in two games since making a change at offensive coordinator. They are facing an Ole Miss defense that allowed 300 rushing yards against Georgia earlier this year, which is one reason why the model has Penn State covering in nearly 60% of the latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Oregon star running back Bucky Irving has already announced that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft, but he is still going to play in this game. Irving has run for over 1,000 yards in both of his seasons with the Ducks, earning an All-Pac-12 second-team selection this season after racking up 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He plays a key role in Oregon's dynamic passing attack as well, catching 53 passes for 395 yards and two more scores. The Ducks covered the spread at an outstanding 9-3-1 clip this season, and they are 13-1 in their last 14 games as favorites. They have a major talent advantage over Liberty, which is why the model has Oregon covering the spread in nearly 60% of the latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-12.5, 51.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-2.5, 56.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 67.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16, 46.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 38.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-12.5, 64.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)