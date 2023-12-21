The No. 13 LSU Tigers are set to square off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day. The Tigers have secured six wins in their last seven games, while the Badgers have lost three of their last five. However, Wisconsin ended the regular season with back-to-back victories, but the Badgers are 9.5-point underdogs in the latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus.

The Badgers have given up 20 points or less in three of their last four games, but will they be able to slow down an LSU offense that's averaging 547.8 yards per game, which ranks first in the nation? Before locking in any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions are one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Penn State is giving up just 11.42 points per game, which ranks third in the country.

Penn State also ranks inside the top 10 in time of possession, which will help slow down Ole Miss' explosive offense. On the flip side, the Rebels rank 122nd in time of possession, which plays in the favor of the Nittany Lions. In addition, Ole Miss has scored just 17 points in each of their last two games away from Oxford, a big reason why the model is projecting the Nittany Lions to cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Oregon star running back Bucky Irving has already announced that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft, but he is still going to play in this game. Irving has run for over 1,000 yards in both of his seasons with the Ducks, earning an All-Pac-12 second-team selection this season after racking up 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He plays a key role in Oregon's dynamic passing attack as well, catching 53 passes for 395 yards and two more scores. The Ducks covered the spread at an outstanding 9-3-1 clip this season, and they are 13-1 in their last 14 games as favorites. They have a major talent advantage over Liberty, which is why the model has Oregon covering the spread in well over 50% of the latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during bowl season, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See full college football bowl picks, odds, predictions here.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3, 56.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 67.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16, 46.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 38.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-12.5, 64.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)