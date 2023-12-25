No. 21 Tennessee will be without several key pieces in the Citrus Bowl against No. 17 Iowa on Jan. 1, as multiple defensive players have transferred along with running back Jaylen Wright opting out to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Wright rushed for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns this season as Tennessee's top running back. The Vols are still 8-point favorites without Wright in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus, though. Should you fade them with your 2023-24 college football bowl bets?

Elsewhere on the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule, No. 13 LSU faces Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites in the 2023-24 college football bowl spreads, even though Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has opted out of this game. Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions came up short of their ultimate goal this season due to losses against Michigan and Ohio State, but they still put together an impressive 10-win campaign. All 10 of their wins came by at least two scores, including a 27-6 win over Rutgers and a 42-0 win over Michigan State to close their slate.

Penn State has covered the spread at a 13-1-1 clip in its last 15 games as a favorite, and its defense allowed the fewest yards in the country this season. The Nittany Lions allowed just 9.3 points per game as favorites, so they will be the stingiest defense that Ole Miss has faced. The Rebels have failed to cover the spread in four straight games, which is one reason why the model has Penn State covering in 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Oregon had covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games before its loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game, and it has won 24 of its last 26 games as a favorite. The Ducks are led by veteran quarterback Bo Nix, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist this year after leading the FBS in completion percentage and throwing 40 touchdowns.

Nix has helped Oregon cover the spread in 18 of its last 24 games as a favorite. Liberty has the top rushing attack in college football, but it is facing an Oregon defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the country this season. SportsLine's model expects the Ducks to score more than 40 points in this matchup, which has them covering spread in nearly 60% of the latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 39.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 59)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-13, 67.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)