The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule began on Dec. 14 and continues into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20. This year's bowl schedule features the inaugural 12-team CFP bracket, with the CFP quarterfinals now complete. For the semifinals, No. 5 seed Texas will take on No. 8 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, while the Orange Bowl will host No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 7 Notre Dame. The latest College Football Playoff odds list Ohio State at -5.5 and Notre Dame at -1.5 in those matchups.

One other non-playoff bowl game remains as that slate concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with the 2025 Bahamas Bowl between Liberty and Buffalo (-4.5, 50.5). Before locking in any college football bowl or CFP picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is 43-35 on top-rated picks during the 2024 season. It also nailed all of the winners in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and college football betting lines for the 2024-25 bowl season. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college picks the model is high on during bowl season: It is going Over 50.5 in the Bahama Bowl between Liberty and Buffalo on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. The Nassau forecast is calling for 70 degrees and no precipitation around kickoff, creating a quality environment for the offenses.

Buffalo ranked second in the MAC in scoring offense at 29.1 points per game this season. That unit was even hotter late in the season, averaging a whopping 43.7 points per game in the final three weeks of the season. All of Buffalo's top players on that side of the ball are expected to play in this game.

Liberty, meanwhile, ranked second in Conference USA in scoring offense at 30.7 points per game. The Flames are missing key pieces such as quarterback Kaidon Salter (transfer portal) and running back Quinton Cooley (NFL opt-out), however head coach Jamey Chadwell has an offense that is adaptable to personnel, so the Flames can be relied on to supply offense as well. See the rest of its college football picks for bowl season here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every remaining game, including both CFP semifinals. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See full college football bowl picks, odds and predictions here

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty (+4.5, 50.5)

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal): Penn State vs. Notre Dame (-1.5, 46.5)

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal): Texas vs. Ohio State (-5.5, 53.5)