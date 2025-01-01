The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule began on Dec. 14 and continues through January, culminating with the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20. This year's bowl schedule features the inaugural 12-team CFP bracket, with the College Football Playoff quarterfinals already rolling. No. 6 seed Penn State won and covered against No. 3 Boise State on Tuesday, becoming the first team to punch its ticket to the CFP semifinals.

The other three CFP games are Wednesday and the spreads for the quarterfinals are No. 5 seed Texas (-13) vs. No. 4 seed Arizona State, No. 1 seed Oregon (+2.5) vs. No. 8 seed Ohio State and No. 2 seed Georgia (-1.5) vs. No. 7 seed Notre Dame. Other bowls resume Thursday, when No. 14 Ole Miss is a 17.5-point favorite against Duke in the Gator Bowl. Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is 43-35 on top-rated picks during the 2024 season. It also nailed all of the winners in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college picks the model is high on during bowl season: Liberty (+2.5) pulls off the minor upset against Buffalo in the 2025 Bahamas Bowl, the final bowl game of the season on Jan. 4. The Flames are dealing with some big personnel losses as quarterback Kaidon Salter is headed to Colorado via the transfer portal and star running back Quinton Cooley is an opt-out.

However that's moved the line from Liberty being favored to now getting points, and the model has found value at this number. The Flames ranked third in both scoring and total defense in Conference USA and most of that side of the ball remains intact for this matchup. The model projects that the Flames cover nearly 70% of the time. See the rest of its college football picks for bowl season here.

Another prediction: Fifth-seeded Texas dominates No. 4 seed Arizona State in a CFP quarterfinal matchup in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. ET. The Longhorns advanced to the quarterfinals with a 38-24 win over Clemson in the first round, taking a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter and maintaining an advantage the rest of the way. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns relied heavily on their rushing attack.

Junior running back Jaydon Blue had 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Quintrevion Wisner added 15 attempts for 110 yards and two scores. Arizona State has not faced a top-10 team this season, with its losses coming to a pair of unranked opponents in Texas Tech and Cincinnati. The model expects this to be far too big of a jump in competition, as the Longhorns are covering the spread (-13) in 60% of simulations. See picks for every other game during bowl season here.

College football odds for bowl season

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State (+13, 52)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon (+2.5, 55.5)

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia (-1.5, 45.5)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss (-17.5, 51.5)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State (-13.5, 61.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (+8.5, 42.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty (+2.5, 51)