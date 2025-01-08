The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule began on Dec. 14 and continues with the College Football Playoff semifinals this week and the title game on Jan. 20. This year's bowl schedule features the inaugural 12-team CFP bracket, with the CFP quarterfinals now complete. For the semifinals, No. 5 seed Texas will take on No. 8 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, while the Orange Bowl will host No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 7 Notre Dame. The latest College Football Playoff odds list Ohio State at -5.5 and Notre Dame at -1.5 in those matchups.

Top college football predictions for CFP semifinals

One of the college picks the model is high on during bowl season: It is going Over 45.5 in the Orange Bowl between Notre Dame and Penn State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. While both teams might be known for their strong defenses and rushing attacks, they have been piling up points at a high rate as well.

Notre Dame has scored at least 23 points in every game since its loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2 of the regular season, going over the 30-point mark on nine occasions. Veteran quarterback Riley Leonard has 2,383 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 831 yards and 15 more scores. Running back Jeremiyah Love has added 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, giving the Fighting Irish a balanced attack that will be difficult for Penn State to slow down.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State scored a combined 69 points in its wins over SMU and Boise State to open the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions have scored at least 26 points in seven consecutive games, and they have gone Over the total in four of their last six games. Notre Dame has hit the Over in 13 of its last 20 games dating back to last season, and the model has the Over cashing in well over 50% of simulations. See the rest of its college football picks for bowl season here.

College Football Playoff odds

Thursday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. ET (Orange Bowl): Notre Dame vs. Penn State (+1.5, 45.5)

Friday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. ET (Cotton Bowl): Ohio State vs. Texas (+5.5, 53.5)

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. ET (College Football Playoff National Championship): Notre Dame/Penn State vs. Ohio State/Texas