The Week 0 college football schedule kicks off Saturday and a national title contender plays in the first time slot as No. 13 Notre Dame takes on Navy in Dublin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest Week 0 college football odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Irish as 20.5-point favorites. Approximately 5,000 miles away, No. 6 USC hosts San Jose State at 8 p.m. ET with Caleb Williams and the Trojans listed as huge 30-point favorites in the Week 0 college football lines. The only other Power 5 team in action is Vanderbilt as the Commodores (-17.5) host Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who should you target in your Week 0 college football bets for those games and others? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 0 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday, Aug. 26: San Diego State (-3) easily covers against Ohio in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. This is one of the tightest Week 0 spreads, but SportsLine's model is predicting a comfortable double-digit win for the Aztecs. San Diego State has been virtually an automatic bowl team for the past decade-plus, and now the Aztecs are beginning the fourth season of the second stint for head coach Brady Hoke.

They had a top-20 total defense last season and they also bring back quarterback Jalen Mayden, a converted safety who brought some life to the offense last season. The Aztecs are generally among the top rushing teams in the Mountain West as well, and that could be a problem for an Ohio defense that gave up 4.29 yards per rush last year, ranking ninth in the MAC. SportsLine's model projects that San Diego State covers nearly 70% of the time, while the Over 49 clears as well. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Saturday, Aug. 26

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup on Saturday, and it's calling for several teams to win in blowout fashion. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which teams win in blowout fashion? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past seven seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

See full Week 0 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)