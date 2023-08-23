In an effort to take advantage of the nation's fervor for football, a handful of college football programs every season have been scheduling games for the week before the official start of the season. Tthe Week 0 college football schedule in 2023 features some high-profile programs. No. 13 Notre Dame will begin its season against Navy on Saturday, Aug. 26, and No. 6 USC will also be in action with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams against San Jose State.

The Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Week 0 college football odds, while the Trojans are favored by 30-points in their opener. In another intriguing Week 0 college football matchups, Vanderbilt is a 17.5-point favorite in the Week 0 college football lines at home against Hawaii.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday, Aug. 26: San Diego State (-3) cruises to a double-digit win at home against Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. After a 12-win season in 2021, the Aztecs took a bit of a step back with a 7-6 record in 2022. However, Brady Hoke's gang had a stretch during conference play where they won five of six and once again had a top-25 defense.

Quarterback Jalen Mayden, who began the season as a defensive back and took over as the starter over an eight-game stretch to end the season, is back. Mayden threw for 2,030 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year and also rushed for 231 yards and three scores after having an eight-tackle game against Toledo defensively early in the season.

The model predicts that Mayden produces nearly 250 yards of total offense while throwing for two scores and rushing for another. Meanwhile, the defense bottles up Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, allowing fewer than 200 yards passing to help the Aztecs cover the spread in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)