For a handful of programs, the college football season begins this week and the Week 0 college football schedule begins with a rivalry game as No. 13 Notre Dame takes on Navy in Dublin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. That will be one of seven college football games featuring a Division I program on Aug. 26 and fans across the country will be tuning in. Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite over Navy in the latest Week 0 college football odds, but last year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic saw a double-digit favorite lose outright with Nebraska falling to Northwestern.

Meanwhile, No. 6 USC will be the only other ranked team in action on Saturday as the Trojans host San Jose State in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Trojans are 31-point favorites in the Week 0 college football lines. So which side should you be backing in all seven college football games on Saturday? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday, Aug. 26: San Diego State (-2.5) cruises to a double-digit win at home against Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. This is one of only two games on the Week 0 college football schedule that features a spread of less than a touchdown but the model sees a bigger disparity than the oddsmakers in this matchup.

Brady Hoke is 23-12 in his second stint at San Diego State and the Aztecs have been to a bowl game every season but one (the COVID season in 2020) since Hoke's first bowl appearance as a head coach with SDSU back in 2010. Meanwhile, Ohio is coming off a 10-4 season but starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke remains questionable after suffering an ACL tear in November.

The Bobcats have held Rourke's status as a closely-guarded secret but whoever plays quarterback for Ohio will have their hands full. San Diego State ranked 19th in scoring defense last season and has been top 20 in that category each of the last four seasons. The model predicts that Rourke produces fewer than 200 yards passing even if he does play and that's a big reason why SDSU covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Saturday, Aug. 26

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 49)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+2, 54.5)

UMass at New Mexico State (-7, 45)

Ohio at San Diego State (-2.5, 48)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 56)

San Jose State at USC (-31, 66)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-12, 57.5)