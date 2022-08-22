After nearly an eight month offseason, the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The week's slate of 11 FBS games has been coined Week 0 and it features six Power-5 teams in action. The Week 0 college football schedule is highlighted by Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Ireland, which is the week's only matchup with two Power-5 teams. The Cornhuskers, who are coming off a 3-9 season, are 13-point favorites in the latest Week 0 college football odds per Caesars Sportsbook.

Other matchups include Illinois vs. Wyoming, Florida State vs. Duquesne and Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii. Also, Connecticut begins its first season under coach Jim Mora, and its game versus Utah State has an over/under of 60.5, which is the highest among the Week 0 college football lines. Will the points pile up to hit the Over in that matchup, and which side should you lean towards in the Big Ten contest? Before finalizing any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2022 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Aug. 27, 2022

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Wyoming (+10) easily stays within the spread on the road at Illinois in a 4 p.m. ET matchup. Wyoming returns one of the top running backs in the Mountain West in Titus Swen, whose 5.9 rushing average ranked second in the conference last season. He piled up 169 yards and two touchdowns against an 11-win Utah State team last year and now gets to be the Cowboys' featured back after starter Xazavian Valladay transferred to Arizona State.

In recent years, Wyoming has developed a knack for playing better in non-conference games than within the Mountain West as it has a 9-1 straight-up record over its last 10 non-conference contests. Meanwhile, Illinois enters the 2022 college football season with 10 straight losing seasons after going 5-7 under Bret Bielema last year. The Fighting Illini fielded one of the worst offenses in all of college football, ranking 116th out of 130 FBS teams in points (20.2 per game).

On the other hand, Wyoming has had one of the stingiest defenses in the nation in recent years. Over each of the past five seasons, the Cowboys have finished among the top third of all defenses in points allowed per game. Wyoming held seven opponents to two touchdowns or fewer in 2021, and it could feast off new Illinois QB Tommy DeVito, who had more interceptions than touchdowns in limited playing time last year with Syracuse.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 27 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Aug. 27

Nebraska at Northwestern (+13, 50.5)

UConn at Utah State (-27, 60.5)

Wyoming at Illinois (-10, 44)

Charlotte at FAU (-7, 59)

North Texas at UTEP (PK, 55)

Nevada at New Mexico State (+9, 50.5)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (+7, 55)