While most college football teams will see their first action of the year on Labor Day weekend, there are 11 games on the docket for Week 0 this Saturday. Nebraska will open its fifth season under head coach Scott Frost when it faces Northwestern in Ireland in a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cornhuskers have yet to record a winning season since Frost's arrival in 2018, and they will have plenty of new coaches on the sidelines following last year's 3-9 campaign. Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Week 0 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Cornhuskers will also have a new face under center after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State during the offseason. Should you be backing new quarterback Casey Thompson with your Week 0 college football bets? Before finalizing any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2022 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Top college football predictions for Aug. 27, 2022

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Wyoming (+13) stays within the spread against Illinois in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday in Champaign. The Cowboys capped off a winning 2021 campaign with a Potato Bowl victory over Kent State, while Illinois went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

Wyoming lost its starting quarterback and first-string running back from last year's team, but junior running back Titus Swen is ready to take over as the lead back. He rushed for 785 yards last season, averaging nearly six yards per touch. The Cowboys also have sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs back as a defensive stopper after he recorded 90 tackles in 2021.

Illinois is going to lean heavily on its rushing attack in this game, as Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito has gotten the starting nod and will likely need some time to settle in. A run-heavy attack also lends itself to a lower-scoring game, which is one reason why SportsLine's model has the Cowboys covering the double-digit spread in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 27 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Aug. 27

Nebraska at Northwestern (+11.5, 50.5)

UConn at Utah State (-27, 60.5)

Wyoming at Illinois (-13, 44)

Charlotte at FAU (-7, 59)

North Texas at UTEP (PK, 55)

Nevada at New Mexico State (+9, 50.5)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (+9, 55)